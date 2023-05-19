Marvel Confirmed a Big ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Secret That Everyone Missed

Marvel has introduced many villains throughout the MCU, some of which have been hated and loved. However, one of the newest villains is one of the most controversial. Despite fans loving to hate the High Evolutionary from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it appears he will show up in future MCU projects.

There have been many villains that have not hit the mark entirely. Take Ultron, for instance. The A.I.-created Vibranium beast is arguably one of the strongest beings in comics, but his zany nature turned many people off from how he was portrayed in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The same applies to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The argument isn’t that the villain didn’t live up to its hype; it was that he was not given enough screen time and a backstory that fans wanted to see.

Now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 has introduced one of the most controversial villains that have ever appeared in the MCU: the High Evolutionary. Chukwudi Iwuji has delivered one of the best performances that the Marvel world has ever seen, and though the villain he portrayed is cruel and hated, fans have praised him.

The High Evolutionary is responsible for creating many beings in the comics, including his hand in building Rocket Raccoon and the Sovereign in the MCU. Despite his cold and calculated nature, fans have taken a liking to this villain. Some have gone so far as to request Iwuji be the one recast as Kang the Conqueror.

Iwuji and the High Evolutionary’s popularity might pay off, as it has been revealed the villain’s fate has not yet been sealed.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Villain Is Still Alive

Easter eggs might be one of the best things about Marvel, as eagle-eye fans typically attempt to spot callbacks or comic-based secrets that most people miss. However, even the best easter egg finders missed a huge reveal. A Marvel VFX worker named Miguel Ángel Acevedo Montserrat confirmed a huge twist that happened at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite the High Evolutionary being defeated by the Guardians team and his true face shown to the world, he did not go down with his ship. Montserrat confirmed that Drax is carrying the villain on his shoulder when the team is herding the animals from the Evolutionary’s ship to the Nowhere head.

This is surprising for a couple of reasons. It means that the High Evolutionary can return in future MCU shows and movies and showcases just how big of a heart Drax has. Despite the High Evolutionary torturing Rocket and the many animals on board his ship, Drax felt he should not die horribly aboard his destroyed vessel.

Chukwudi also teased this fact on a podcast. He stated, “The point is that Rocket doesn’t shoot me. They make a point of saying why don’t you kill him, and he says, ‘No, I’m not going to kill him.’ And you don’t actually see me go down with the ship. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Though fans have taken a liking to the villain and hated him for obvious reasons, we could see Chukwudi back as the mad scientist villain in the future.

Are you excited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 didn’t kill the High Evolutionary? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!