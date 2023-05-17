Sean Gunn Supports Tragic ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Theory

For those who have not seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this article will contain heavy spoilers. You have been warned.

Sean Gunn got his shot to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Kraglin officially joined the ranks of the ragtag superhero team. Though his parts were minimal, he held an important role in protecting Nowhere from the invading forces of the High Evolutionary, along with when Adam Warlock came crashing into their lives to attempt to kidnap Rocket.

Related: 10 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Apart from Gunn starring as Kraglin, who has become one of the fan-favorite characters from the series of movies, Gunn also served as the motion capture stand-in for Rocket Raccoon, while Bradley Cooper voiced him. This has led to the actor gaining some inside knowledge of the character, especially regarding how he should appear emotionally.

Based on this, we imagine that Gunn has offered his acting prowess to the character, despite not voicing him. Body language and mannerisms matter a lot, especially for those appearing to be these characters in motion capture suits.

Sean Gunn has served in this role for all three films, which has likely come with all kinds of wild theories proposed to the actor. One such theory about Rocket Racoon has been submitted by fans and surprised the actor enough, as he stated he has never heard it but supports it.

Sean Gunn Breaks Down Rocket’s Obsession in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Sean Gunn spoke to ComicBook about his answer to a theory about why Rocket continually wants to acquire prosthetics in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. For those who may not remember, this starts with the original film when Rocket asks Peter Quill to acquire a prisoner’s prosthetic leg. Rocket lies and says the leg is required for their mission to break out of jail, though he only wants it for novelty purposes. He also gifts Thor a prosthetic eye in Infinity War, along with trying to purchase Bucky Barnes’s robotic arm. Though his acquisition of prosthetics has been a running joke in the MCU, a new theory suggests the darker connotation behind Rcoket’s obsession.

This new theory was proposed to Sean Gunn, which states that Rocket losing his friends Teefs, Floor, and Lylla is what caused him to want to acquire prosthetics to honor their memory, as they had been slain previously by the High Evolutionary. Sean Gunn commented on the theory and how he supports it.

According to Gunn, “You’re springing that one on me. I have not heard that yet. I like the theory. It is not something that I can say was consciously discussed or talked about in the creation of the movies, but it does add up. It makes some sense, right?”

James Gunn has created his own sub-universe within Marvel, and going back to watch the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films does showcase some darker foreshadowing by Rocket, who Gunn also deemed as the “secret protagonist” of the trilogy. If this theory is indeed what happened with Rocket, it showcases his painful upbringing, and the memory has been affected for years.

Sean Gunn also offered another theory that states, “I’ve always thought of Rocket’s fascination with those things more just an overall fascination with technology. If there’s a gadget that can do something that he doesn’t quite understand, he needs to understand it and consume it and see what it is, how it all works, which is always kind of how I thought of it.”

Related: PETA Pushes Back Against Criticism of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Both theories make sense, as Rocket has always found interesting ways to approach technology in Guardians of the Galaxy. We would like to support Rocket in everything he does, as his subsequent experimentation at the hands of the High Evolutionary was so brutal that PETA supported James Gunn’s most recent MCU feature as important for “animal rights.”

Which Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket theory do you support? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!