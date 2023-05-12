James Gunn Reveals One of His Favorite ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Moments

James Gunn has just revealed one of his favorite moments in the Guardians of the Galaxy series – and confirmed a heartbreaking detail about Rocket in the process.

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), Gunn has finally given Rocket the Marvel movie spotlight he deserves.

No spoilers here, but the film delves into Rocket’s tragic backstory with the High Evolutionary – revealing the trauma, challenges, and losses that made Rocket the abrasive, defensive creature he is today.

Even from the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Gunn has intended Rocket to be the franchise’s “secret protagonist.” So, it was unsurprising when the writer and director revealed one of his favorite shots of the series is one that focuses on everyone’s favorite raccoon.

On a recent Marvel press day for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Gunn sat down to play a trivia game with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) for CinemaBlend, who asked the pair a pressing question: who was the last Guardian to take Star-Lord’s hand as he held the Power Stone in the first film?

Gunn quickly gave the correct answer of Rocket (unsurprising, considering he wrote the scene). However, he explained that there’s another reason why he remembers the moment so well.

“It’s Rocket!” he said. “That’s one of my favorite shots of the movie! It’s that little hand reaching up to grab the hand!”

Later in the interview, Gunn also revealed the reason why Rocket is the last to join.

Yeah, ‘cuz he’s the most selfish. Actually, I think it’s the most touching one, because the other ones are, by that time you learn the other ones are a little bit stand up. I mean Gamora’s pretty good, Drax is ok, and you know Rocket’s been a jerk the whole time. So when he does it, it’s touching.

This is just one more scene that takes on whole new meaning after watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. If anything, this is the moment Rocket finally starts to let down his guard since his time with the High Evolutionary, setting him on the path to recovery and acceptance that finally finds a resolution in the third film.

Just another reason why Rocket is one of the MCU’s best-written characters – and why we’re even more upset that Bradley Cooper is retiring from the role. Manifesting a change of heart ASAP.