‘Loki’ Season 2 Hit With Crushing Delay

The entertainment world can be a bit inconsistent at times, and it is not uncommon for shows and movies to be delayed, which is never great. With the current writer’s strike happening, more delays could appear relatively soon. One of the rumored shows to now be delayed is Loki Season 2.

Initially, it had been reported that Disney+ aimed to release the anticipated second season in the summer. Even Agent Mobius star, Owen Wilson, indicated that he believed the series would return in August or September. However, that will no longer be the case for the show.

A couple of factors are currently leading to this report that Loki has now been delayed. One is the aforementioned writer’s strike, which would make it difficult for script rewrites to happen, should they need to be. Granted, the assumption would be that the episodes would have already been written and filmed, but that might not be true. It could also mean that Disney+ does not want to release this new series with the uncertainty of the strike pulling away how from how successful it could be.

The second issue has to do with Jonathan Majors and the actor’s arrest and allegations of domestic abuse. Majors first appeared in Loki as a variation of Kang the Conqueror called “He Who Remains.” The first season’s ending revealed that the TVA and the MCU would now deal with Kang the Conqueror, as Loki came face-to-face with a statue depicting Kang.

Kang, Loki, and Mobius also appeared in a post-credits scene in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. However, it was another variation of Kang in the early 1900s known as Victor Timely. They were setting up the second season. Still, Majors’ arrest could derail the excitement about this second season, even leading many to boycott the show completely should he be convicted of his abuse and harassment allegations.

‘Loki’ Season 2 Set For Fall

It has now been revealed that Disney+ is attempting to push the release date of Loki to October 2023. This is currently the “safe bet,” though other industry insiders claim that Disney was flirting with the idea of delaying the show indefinitely. The hope would be that it is only postponed to October, but we wouldn’t put it past the MCU to want to shelve the show until they figure out the next steps.

Disney and Marvel have yet to make a decision about Jonathan Majors, but rumors are that they are attempting to find a replacement. The usual case is when crimes of this nature are reported, the actor is immediately cut, though that has not been the case so far. We would think that Disney and Marvel would have their work cut out for them should Majors be cut from the MCU.

Granted, the Multiverse can easily explain why another actor would be stepping into the role of Kang, but it would likely make the story of Loki Season 2 seem a bit odd. Majors is set to appear in court on May 9, and we could find out what Marvel plans to do then. For now, we can just hope that Loki remains on course to release in October.

