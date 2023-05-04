Owen Wilson’s MCU Character Rocks Wild New Look In ‘Loki’ Season 2 Images

The cast of Marvel’s Loki is gearing up to make a comeback in the series’ upcoming sophomore run on Disney+, and with it, the return of fan-favorite TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. Ahead of its yet-unconfirmed release, new promotional materials show Wilson’s character wearing a brand new outfit—and it’s truly out of this world.

Hype is at an all-time high for Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki, which sees the return of Tom Hiddleston’s titular “God of Mischief” as he reluctantly works to unravel the mysteries of the Sacred Timeline with the help of the equally mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Wilson made his MCU debut in Season 1 of the show back in Summer 2021, quickly establishing himself as one of the most essential forces in the fight against Johnathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. His role in the TVA is all the more important now that the Sacred Timeline has been shattered, as depicted in the bombshell season finale.

Season 1 ended with Mobius not knowing who Loki is, as the Asgardian god was transported to a different timeline following his and Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) encounter with He Who Remains at the Citadel at the End of Time.

However, Loki and Mobius appear to be back together on a critical mission with the TVA after appearing in a post-credits scene for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which shows them hunting down a Kang variant known as Victor Timely.

While Season 2 of Loki has already wrapped filming and is likely deep into post-production, its release window on Disney+ remains foggy. Marvel President Kevin Feige suggested that Loki would be out in summer 2023 at the latest San Diego Comic-Con, but since then, its release date on the streaming service has been changed from summer 2023 to “coming soon.”

The wildly-successful show is likely another victim of Marvel’s confusing 2023 release slate, with the studio pushing a bunch of its upcoming movies and Disney+ shows back by several months. But despite potentially being postponed, Loki season 2 should still be landing on the streaming platform this year.

Recently, Covered Geekly took to social media to share new promotional art for Loki Season 2 (via Amazon France), giving fans a first glimpse at its new and returning cast of characters, including Ke Huy Quan’s Marvel character, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, and an astronomically new look for Mobius:

Mobius seems to channel NASA with his new costume, which could hint at where Loki will go next in Season 2. It’s possible that the TVA will head to space in pursuit of other Kang Variants, though exploring the cosmos could be extremely dangerous and potentially even deadly to the ensemble of characters.

However, Loki, a seasoned space traveler, might come in handy when it comes to guiding Mobius and other TVA agents on how to navigate the stars.

Fans can hopefully expect to learn more about Loki Season 2 in its first trailer, which has yet to be released. Even though its premiere date on Disney+ remains shrouded in mystery, the highly-anticipated series will surely make its way to the small screen soon.

