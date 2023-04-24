‘Loki’ Star Quits Marvel Project, Report Says

Marvel star exits project ahead of the highly anticipated Loki Season 2, a new report has found.

Loki Season 1 debuted almost two years ago. At the time, it became the biggest release in Disney+ history and even went on to change the overall release day for future Disney+ Originals. Coming off the back of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki was the third foray into the miniseries format and became the third project to release in Marvel Phase Four.

Created by Michael Waldron (Avengers: Secret Wars) and helmed by Kate Herron, Loki saw the return of Tom Hiddleston as the eponymous God of Mischief as he found himself tied into a plot involving the Multiverse, multiple Variants of himself, and the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Co-star Sophia Di Martino played Loki Variant, Sylvie, inspired by Lady Loki of Marvel Comics fame. The pair ended the six-episode series confronting Kang the Conqueror Variant, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and causing major rifts in the Sacred Timeline.

The Multiversal elements of Loki Season 1 came into play further down the line in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) taking on the Multiverse in their respective Phase Four movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Loki also welcomed MCU newcomers Owen Wilson as TVA investigator Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes.

While Loki Season 2 is coming, Marvel has recently removed a lot of the upcoming slate for the small screen’s Multiverse Saga projects. What was once rumored to be six shows coming to the streaming service is now seemingly just two, with only one confirmed release date. All we know of the second season of Loki was the footage revealed in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), where Loki and Mobius encountered another Kang Variant, Victor Timely.

Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos, and Emilia Clarke as Talos’s daughter, G’iah, will debut on June 21, 2023. As for Loki Season 2, the “Summer 2023” tag was recently removed in favor of a “Coming Soon” note on the streamer’s official website. Eric Martin is serving as head writer while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are leading the directing team for the new season of the Marvel series.

Earlier this month, it was reported that one Loki star was in talks to bring his role to the big screen in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but that now seems to have fallen through.

Loki Season 2 Star Exits Marvel Project: Report

Mobius M. Mobius actor Owen Wilson was apparently in talks to join Tom Hardy’s Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Carnage (2021) sequel, Venom 3, but the actor has reportedly exited those discussions.

When Wilson’s name was getting mentioned in relation to Venom 3, many fans wondered if it would be an MCU and SSU crossover event akin to Tom Holland appearing in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Tom Hardy appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The lines between the two have been blurred ever since the MCU released Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), which came to fruition as a result of an agreement between Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal and Sony Pictures, who still own the rights to the character of Spider-Man.

However, this new report via Comic Book Movie reveals that Wilson was never in talks to play TVA investigator Mobius M. Mobius in Venom 3 but to play a different character altogether. Regardless, Wilson has reportedly exited the talks and will not be starring in the future Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie.

Kelly Marcel is making her directorial debut with Venom 3, as well as writing and producing the movie. Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, AKA the titular Venom, confirmed in February 2023 that production on the sequel was underway.

Would you have liked to see Owen Wilson in the Venom franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!