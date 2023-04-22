Despite Controversy, Jonathan Majors Will Be One of Marvel’s Highest Paid Actors

Amidst all the legal drama surrounding Jonathan Majors, it seems that Marvel Studios is moving full steam ahead with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025). Majors is reportedly set to star as the main antagonist and will earn a pretty penny for his role.

Here’s what’s been going on with Jonathan Majors for those unaware.

The Jonathan Majors Controversy and Allegations

Marvel and Creed III (2023) actor Jonathan Majors was arrested last month on several charges. New details have been released regarding the potential costs and the victim’s state following the incident on that March Saturday.

Jonathan Majors, known chiefly for his villainous role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang The Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and various other Marvel Studios projects, was arrested by New York police Saturday morning on March 25.

Since his arrest, everyone but MARVEL has dropped him due to these allegations. Not too long ago, Major’s attorney released some text messages that could help prove his innocence regarding that incident from last month.

Majors’ talent and public relations manager recently parted ways with the Hollywood actor. Rumors began circulating that Marvel Studios intended to replace the actor for the upcoming Avengers film.

‘Kang’ Actor Will Be One of Marvel’s Highest-Paid Actors

In a recent report by The Direct, it seems that Majors is still slated to return as Kang The Conquerer despite recent allegations and more women stepping forward.

The report stated that Majors was on track to earn $20 million, including back-end compensation, for his upcoming role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025).

The report from The Direct also stated that Majors signed on to reprise his role as Kang in the next Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). But any record of his salary for that movie has not been disclosed.

This means that Majors will be tied for 2nd place as one of Marvel Studios’ highest-paid actors in any of their films, right behind Robert Downey Jr., who earned a whopping $75 for his final role as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

His pay cut of $20 million points to Majors having a much more significant role than previously anticipated, leading many to believe that the actor will not be replaced.

Outside of his role in the MCU, Majors has been cut from other films he was set to star in as the lead role.

So, for now, time will tell on whether or not Majors will be replaced or if his allegations will be dropped once the court of law evaluates the situation.

But do you think? Will Jonathan Majors still play Kang in the MCU, or will he replace him before the release of the next Avengers film?

