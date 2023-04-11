Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Series Gets Disappointing Update, Release Wiped: Report

A disappointing update regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially for fans of Tom Hiddleston and Loki, has been reported. It may mean the release of the sophomore season of the Loki TV series has been wiped from the schedule.

MCU audiences will be aware of the current bout of superhero fatigue that is rocking the industry. After a wave of projects that received a lukewarm reception from audiences, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios now finds itself trying to prove that the superhero genre that they themselves reinvigorated way back in 2008 is still worthwhile, relevant, and, most importantly, entertaining.

It’s true that the pandemic altered Marvel Phase Four, moving Black Widow (2021) into the middle of the slate and opening instead with the franchise’s first canon TV project, WandaVision.

Since Black Widow, there has really only been one movie — Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — that has blown up at the box office, bringing in global box office receipts of close to $2 billion. Eternals (2021) was widely panned, and before that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) broke Labor Day weekend records but was hindered by tentative audiences during the pandemic.

Then, as Phase Four continued, fans were faced with a near-constant stream of projects. From Moon Knight to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Ms. Marvel to Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), this cohesive film and TV franchise has never been more oversaturated.

It is this heavy stream of projects that has seen a massive halt put in place not just at Marvel Studios but seemingly across the whole of The Walt Disney Company.

Upon Bob Iger’s return as CEO, the task of bringing Disney+ into the realm of profitability was top of mind. Feige confirmed recently that the release of Disney+ Marvel shows would be slowed down following an intense two years. But unfortunately, this now means not all the projects planned for 2023 will come out.

At one point, there were six shows tentatively placed on the 2023 slate; What If…? Season 2, Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Echo, and Ironheart were all seemingly coming our way, but now that is certainly not the case.

All but two shows were stripped from 2023, leaving Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2 reportedly releasing this year. The rest have shifted to 2024, and for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff is now possibly not heading to the small screen until 2025.

Secret Invasion has recently been confirmed to release this June, while Loki Season 2’s summer slot was rescinded to just “Coming Soon”.

The Future of the Loki TV series

A new report reveals that Loki’s summer release has been wiped, and instead, the second season of Tom Hiddleston’s series won’t come to Disney+ until September in the Fall.

While this is not yet confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney, a September release does coincide with what Owen Wilson said earlier this year about the show possibly coming out during this month.

Wilson starred as TVA supervisor Mobius M. Mobius in the first season of Loki in 2021. He starred alongside Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie.

Loki was also the show where Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as Kang the Conqueror Variant, He Who Remains. Majors would later go on to star in the box office flop, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Just weeks after the release of Peyton Reed’s second Ant-Man sequel, Majors was arrested in New York City on domestic assault charges.

As for Loki, there is not yet a trailer, but the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a scene from the second season, showing the return of Hiddleston, Wilson, and Majors as Loki, Mobius, and Victor Timely, respectively.

