Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Abuse Victim Worked With Marvel

New developments in Jonathan Majors’ ongoing assault case have recently come to light, connecting his alleged victim to Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and perhaps proving his innocence once and for all.

At the end of March, Majors made headlines after he was arrested in New York City for allegedly physically assaulting a woman who was later revealed to be his girlfriend. It’s understood that the two had an intimate relationship and that the victim told police she’d been assaulted by Majors in a taxi while on the way home from a bar, sustaining minor injuries to her head and neck.

The actor was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment—charges his legal team has since adamantly denied. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, doubled down on her defense in a public statement, insisting that the actor “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and suggested the woman was having “an emotional crisis.” Still, the actor’s career remains on the line, especially since losing his agent with Entertainment 360 because of “personal behavior” issues.

However, the PR nightmare surrounding Majors was only made worse when multiple other women came forth with abuse allegations of their own. These alleged victims reportedly cooperated with the Manhattan district attorney’s office following the initial wave of charges against the actor, and may be scheduled to testify ahead of Majors’ upcoming court appearance on May 8.

After starring in the much-buzzed-about Ant-Man franchise, in addition to Season 1 of Disney+’s Loki series, many have wondered what the future of Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will look like. While Marvel has yet to release any official statement on the matter, the studio has supposedly denied having any plans to recast the character.

And now, the plot continues to thicken, as more details about Majors’ relationship with the victim have recently come to light. According to a new report from the New York Post, the victim of Majors’ alleged assault was employed by Marvel Studios.

Majors’ then-girlfriend, now identified as dancer Grace Jabbari, was officially credited in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as a “Movement Coach,” someone who works with performers to assist in connecting physical movement to emotional, musical, and theatrical expression.

In addition to this new piece of knowledge, a never-before-seen video has also surfaced via the New York Post, apparently “proving” that the actor did not physically assault his ex-girlfriend. In the blurry images shared by the publication via security camera footage, Jabbari can be seen dancing and partying while using her right hand, which she later claimed Majors injured before the pair separated for the night.

Additionally, Majors’ lawyer says that following the incident, Majors allegedly received 32 calls from Jabbari and angry texts, including an alleged threat of suicide.

These claims were backed up by a cab driver, who alleged the actor was, in fact, assaulted by Jabbari that night “while she was attempting to steal his phone” on the way home from a Brooklyn bar. The source also stated that Majors did not hit or choke Jabbari “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.”

With all of this controversy surrounding Majors, it’ll be interesting to see how his uncertain future in the MCU pans out after his upcoming trial. While the current details remain shrouded in mystery, we can expect to hear more about what really happened between Majors and his ex-girlfriend that night when the disgraced actor appears in court next month.