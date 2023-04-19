Jonathan Majors Officially Recast In Upcoming Movie

Whether or not he’s innocent, some have already passed judgment on Jonathan Majors.

Just one year ago, the world was captivated by the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial. No one knew quite what to believe. Was Johnny Depp innocent? Was Amber Heard? Eventually, the evidence stacked up in favor of Depp and revealed that the decision of many studio executives was premature in either letting the actor go or encouraging him to resign. Now another actor faces a similar situation, but the verdict is still very much up in the air…

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested late last month in New York City on charges of alleged assault and harassment. Majors’ legal team has expressed the actor’s innocence and was sure that the charges would soon be dropped due to evidence in their possession. This has not been the case thus far, and a hearing is still scheduled for May 8 of this year. Still, with no verdict, Majors had already started to lose work.

Readers will remember that a US Army ad featuring Majors was recently pulled and that the actor also parted ways with his talent manager and representation, setting back his career significantly. The star was planned to be an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the part of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in many upcoming projects, some of which he had already filmed. Now, Marvel has been reported to be discussing “options.”

That’s not the last of it, though. Just yesterday, Deadline revealed that Majors lost two more roles in key productions. The first was a starring role in a feature film based on the Walter Mosley novel, “The Man in My Basement,” from Protagonist Pictures, and the latter was a full ad campaign for the Major League Baseball team, the Texas Rangers. Deadline also reports on a biopic role that was not yet confirmed but is now definitely not an option.

With any sort of results from the May 8 hearing still weeks away, many studios and entities are opting to, rather than pause, make the decision to recast or cancel Majors involvement. It is becoming increasingly clearer that, regardless of the outcome of the trial, Majors’ career will be irreversibly affected, begging the question, what will Marvel do now? Kang (Majors) is arguably the actor’s biggest role, and the decision of Kevin Feige and Marvel could make or break him forever.

What will happen next is anyone’s guess, but Majors’ career hangs in the balance as more and more entities move away and distance themselves from him. Will this turn out to be another case like Depp vs. Heard? Or will the evidence show that Majors is, in fact, guilty? Whatever happens, studios will have to live with their decision either to keep him on board or to have gone in a different direction.

