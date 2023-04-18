Amber Heard Gives Insight Into Johnny Depp’s Future With Disney

Actress Amber Heard is reportedly ready for what the future holds.

Just a year ago, Amber Heard was in the spotlight as she went to battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation trial that was live-streamed for the public to behold. In the end, Johnny Depp was awarded with $10.35 million in damages, compared to Heard’s $2 million. While the Aquaman actress vowed to appeal the case and continue the court proceedings, she ultimately elected to settle by paying Johnny Depp $1 million outside of court back in December, essentially ending the legal battles between the two.

While many fans have wondered what this might mean for both– especially Johnny Depp and the potential that he could return to Disney as Captain Jack Sparrow for the next installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise– we recently got a glimpse with comments from an insider close to Amber Heard.

According to reports, Amber Heard believes that Hollywood will offer her another opportunity despite “the humiliation she faced” during the trial with Johnny Depp. She reportedly felt mistreated during the defamation trial.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh, out of the country,” a source said about the situation. “She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though.”

The source claimed that Heard is now ready to return to working in films again.

“She is excited about working and filming again […] She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves,” the source claimed to People.

These comments confirm what many have been reporting for months: Hollywood is ready to welcome back Amber Heard, but the jury remains out on Johnny Depp.

While many fans called out Heard during the trial and wanted to see Warner Bros. Discovery move on from the actress in the upcoming Aquaman 2 film, starring Jason Momoa, we saw Heard’s screentime reportedly doubled instead. When Johnny Depp reportedly saw the industry turn its back on him, including Warner Bros. replacing him in the Fantastic Beasts franchise with Mads Mikkelsen, Heard was getting other opportunities.

Instead, it would seem at this time, that Hollywood has, indeed, blacklisted Johnny Depp for the time being. The embrace that the industry has given to Amber Heard would prove as much. As the actress gets back into movies, it would seem that Depp will remain overseas in Europe, where he’ll focus on his acting and music career without Hollywood.

Is there a chance that Depp still returns to Disney at some point? Sure, anything is possible. But, for now, it would seem that the industry has sided with Heard and will continue its stand against Depp for the time being.

As we previously said, this isn’t to say that Depp won’t one day be a part of Hollywood again. But, the actor had strong words against Disney back during the defamation trial, and it would seem that the two parties are facing a much bigger divide than what most fans would like.

