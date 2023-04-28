Marvel Has Reportedly Found the Next ‘Kang’ For the MCU

As Kang (Jonathan Majors) was to Thanos (Josh Brolin)…

The heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are only as good as their villains are bad. Audiences love to hate a villain, even if that villain is a bit more grey. From The Avengers (2012) onward, fans looked to Thanos (Brolin) to be that villain, and since Loki, that villain has been Kang the Conqueror (Majors), though with that now in doubt, could Marvel be looking to their next villain?

Though he may not have appeared in every Marvel film since The Avengers, the threat of the Mad Titan was looming over the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe until things came to a head in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Even then, Marvel fans knew that the studio would be hard-pressed to keep the ball rolling and do something bigger and better.

For a moment, it seemed like the momentum would keep up with the outstanding Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but with a lackluster Phase Four and a slow start to Phase Five, fans were really hoping that Kang (Majors), a major villain in Marvel Comics, would be the one to bring some focus back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then again, as they say, the best-laid plans of mice and men…

With the accusations surrounding Majors still up in the air, Marvel has yet to make a decision on Kang/Majors’ role in the future of the franchise, but could this new villain be the answer to the issues? This new villain, this new Kang as it were, is just as bad as Thanos (Brolin), just as menacing as Kang (Majors), and could sideline the villain long enough to make a decision.

That is if, indeed, the rumors are true. Many rumors and rumblings have been heard about casting the Fantastic Four (2025) movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now one more has just arrived: The Direct reported on some strong insider information that suggests that the next big Marvel team is closing in on selecting their main villain, Galactus, and the front runner? None other than legendary actor Antonio Banderas!

Fresh off the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) and an appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Banderas is having a bit of a renaissance in his career, and given his outstanding speaking voice, and acting prowess, would make for a very intriguing iteration of the character, and one that could have serious implications in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While he’s not one to mess with timelines as much as Kang, Galactus in Marvel Comic canon has given not only the Fantastic Four a run for their money but also Marvel heavy hitters like Thor, The Avengers, some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and others, each time being defeated, but each time coming back to consume more planets entirely. A villain worthy of attention, should these rumors prove to be true!

