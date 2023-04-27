Jonathan Majors Has Been Ordered to Stay Away From Alleged Victim

Jonathan Majors is awaiting trial in New York on May 9 for the alleged crimes of harassment and assault against a 30-year-old female victim. This victim has now been granted a temporary order of protection from Majors, which means that he is barred from having contact with her by means of a direct nature or through a third party until the trial takes place.

“Today, a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.)” said the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

This does not bode well for Majors, who has claimed his innocence since being charged with crimes of assault and harassment. Majors was initially arrested on March 25 by authorities and taken into custody after allegedly attacking his girlfriend. She reportedly had redness and marks on her body.

Jonathan Majors has stated that he is innocent, releasing text messages from the alleged victim stating that they were “at fault.” Majors’ attorneys have also indicated their client is innocent and that this situation has been a big misunderstanding.

However, a short time later, more victims began claiming they had received the same type of treatment from the actor. These new victims are said to be working with the D.A.’s office, which could mean that Majors will be in far more trouble than initially thought.

The dominos of Majors’ career began to fall almost immediately, as the US Army dropped their TV ad that featured the actor. He was then let go by both his PR representation and managing company. However, Disney and Marvel have yet to make a statement about Majors and have not announced they are dropping him as the lead in the current MCU plans.

It could be that Marvel knows something the public does not and is not making any hasty decisions about Majors’ future. However, Disney was also quick to drop Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise once it was learned he was named Amber Heard’s abuser. One would think that Disney would also be quick to let go of Majors.

The trial is happening within the next two weeks, so Disney could be biding its time until the court’s decision is made. Jonathan Majors will see his day in court on May 9. For now, the evidence shown and the alleged victim getting a protection order from the court do not look suitable for the rising star.

