How the Jonathan Majors Controversy Affects ‘Loki’ Release Date

in Marvel, Television

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna Leave a comment
jonathan majors as kang variant he who remains

Credit: Marvel Studios

There is no doubt that the Jonathon Majors allegations will have a massive effect on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there are questions regarding how much that will affect the second season of Loki (2022-present).

Loki TV series Season 1 poster with Wunmi Mosaku as hunter b-15 (left) tom hiddleston as loki (center) Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer (top right) Owen wilson as mobius (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Known for his performances in Creed III (2023), Da 5 Bloods (2020), and Lovecraft Country (2020), actor Jonathan Majors has primarily been in the news for assault allegations that have been circulating for about a month. Initially starting with his girlfriend calling the police on March 25, multiple alleged victims have since reported to the New York City DA.

This has led to multiple projects and organizations dropping the actor, including the US Army, the Gotham Film and Media Institute, his agent, and his PR firm. It seems that only one group is holding onto Majors: Disney.

President Loki played Tom Hiddleston
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Amid Jonathan Majors Controversy, Another Marvel Star Is Kicked Off Show For Sexual Misconduct

This is a problem for Marvel Studios because Majors has been cast as the main villain of the MCU’s fifth phase, Kang the Conqueror. He has already appeared in Antman: Quantumania (2023) and the tv series Loki. He’s set to play an even more significant role in Loki season two alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw asRavonna Renslayer.

So how will Marvel and Disney handle their Jonathan Majors issues by the time Loki releases? Easy. They won’t.

‘Loki’ Will More Than Likely Release On Time Despite Jonathan Majors

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in Marvel Studios' LOKI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Marvel Studios

According to The Direct, season two of Loki will likely premiere during the rumored time in September despite the Jonathan Majors controversy since production of the show has completely wrapped, and preproduction is now well underway.

Because of this, it is doubtful that Marvel Studios will make any moves directly affecting Loki. However, this doesn’t mean that Majors can’t be recast in future production. Characters have been recast before, and anything can happen in a Multiverse situation.

He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in Marvel Studios' LOKI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Loki’ Star Addresses’ Deadpool 3′ Rumors

According to a report from Variety, Disney and Marvel remain silent on the situation. However, they say they are “monitoring the fast-moving situation and [have] time to move deliberately.”

Despite this, Jonathan Majors will still play Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas (TBD).

How do you think Disney and Marvel Studios should act in this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Jeremy Hanna

Jeremy Hanna is what happens when you put all of your skill points into constitution and charisma. A So Cal native, Jeremy’s favorite topics are Pokemon, Theme Parks, LEGOs, video games, and lots of other things that are far too expensive. He currently writes for thegamer.com and The Completionist on YouTube.

Be the first to comment!