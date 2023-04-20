How the Jonathan Majors Controversy Affects ‘Loki’ Release Date

There is no doubt that the Jonathon Majors allegations will have a massive effect on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there are questions regarding how much that will affect the second season of Loki (2022-present).

Known for his performances in Creed III (2023), Da 5 Bloods (2020), and Lovecraft Country (2020), actor Jonathan Majors has primarily been in the news for assault allegations that have been circulating for about a month. Initially starting with his girlfriend calling the police on March 25, multiple alleged victims have since reported to the New York City DA.

This has led to multiple projects and organizations dropping the actor, including the US Army, the Gotham Film and Media Institute, his agent, and his PR firm. It seems that only one group is holding onto Majors: Disney.

Related: Amid Jonathan Majors Controversy, Another Marvel Star Is Kicked Off Show For Sexual Misconduct

This is a problem for Marvel Studios because Majors has been cast as the main villain of the MCU’s fifth phase, Kang the Conqueror. He has already appeared in Antman: Quantumania (2023) and the tv series Loki. He’s set to play an even more significant role in Loki season two alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw asRavonna Renslayer.

So how will Marvel and Disney handle their Jonathan Majors issues by the time Loki releases? Easy. They won’t.

‘Loki’ Will More Than Likely Release On Time Despite Jonathan Majors

According to The Direct, season two of Loki will likely premiere during the rumored time in September despite the Jonathan Majors controversy since production of the show has completely wrapped, and preproduction is now well underway.

Because of this, it is doubtful that Marvel Studios will make any moves directly affecting Loki. However, this doesn’t mean that Majors can’t be recast in future production. Characters have been recast before, and anything can happen in a Multiverse situation.

Related: ‘Loki’ Star Addresses’ Deadpool 3′ Rumors

According to a report from Variety, Disney and Marvel remain silent on the situation. However, they say they are “monitoring the fast-moving situation and [have] time to move deliberately.”

Despite this, Jonathan Majors will still play Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas (TBD).

How do you think Disney and Marvel Studios should act in this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!