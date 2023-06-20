‘Secret Invasion’ Will Reveal the “Truth” of Nick Fury

We’re just a matter of days away from the release of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. As the superhero studio gears up for its next Phase Five release, the series’ director, Ali Selim, promises a different, emotional arc for its leading man, Nick Fury.

For over a decade, Samuel L. Jackson has played ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury in the MCU. But despite his lengthy career in the franchise, audiences still don’t really know who he is aside from a wise-cracking, no-BS kind of guy with a penchant for putting even the most menacing of supervillains in their place. And a secret cat person. Sort of.

We’re about to see a whole lot more of Nick Fury as he prepares to take the leading role in Secret Invasion, which follows the character as he returns to Earth to help take down a global conspiracy set in motion by a group of disgruntled Skrull refugees. With the help of his allies Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Fury will be forced to reevaluate who can be trusted, as anyone could be a Skrull in disguise.

Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle will reprise their MCU roles as CIA Agent Everett Ross and James Rhodes (AKA War Machine), respectively. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman also round out the all-star cast.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion below:

So far, it looks like the new show will feature Fury as we’ve never seen him before. And Secret Invasion director Ali Selim recently teased a more complex version of the beloved character whose “layers” will be peeled away over the course of the season.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Selim shared some new details about the espionage-thriller, hinting at some major personal development for Fury. The director, while talking about what excited him most about “peeling back the layers” of Fury, claimed that although “audiences connect to thrills and chills and reveals,” they also tend “really connect to truth and emotion,” a concept that will be further fleshed-out in Secret Invasion:

The exciting thing about peeling back the layers of anybody is peeling back the layers of anybody and getting to know the truest version of them that you can. Ultimately, audiences connect to thrills and chills and reveals, but they really connect to truth and emotion. And I think that’s the only way to find it is to just keep peeling back until you get to the truth of Nick Fury. Something we’ve never known in the MCU.

It’ll be interesting to get a closer look into the mind of someone as jaded and battle-hardened as Fury as he’s forced to reevaluate himself and his place in an ever-confusing world amid the Skrull invasion. Looking inward, maybe we’ll see a more tender, vulnerable side to the character. Or, possibly, we’ll discover that Fury isn’t exactly the “good guy” we believe him to be.

Either way, it’s interesting to see Marvel following this approach as the studio continues to explore its “mature era,” coming off the success of the dark, emotionally gritty Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). A series that highlights the “true” Fury could prove especially interesting as the superhero studio continues to navigate its Phase Five, setting up Fury for a more prominent role in the MCU moving forward.

All will be revealed when Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 21.

Will you be tuning in for Secret Invasion? Are you ready to see Nick Fury back in action? Share your thoughts in the comments below.