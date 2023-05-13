Marvel Enters Its Mature Era

With the grand finale of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. and the upcoming Secret Invasion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be moving away from the madcap comic book antics and pulling more into mature storytelling. While that’s always been a prominent factor with some of the MCU’s best, the newer subject matter seems to be pulling the series in a new direction.

Our favorite heroes aren’t duking it out with over-the-top villains like Green Goblin or the Red Skull anymore. In fact, Chuckwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary is perhaps one of the most insidious characters we’ve seen in a long time, and Kang the Conquerer was planned to be the next Thanos. Could Marvel be taking a walk on the Dark Side?

Marvel Grows Up

Mature and emotional storytelling isn’t new material for Marvel Studios; that’s the reason Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and the Infinity War Saga are such successes. However, part of the reason for the studio’s recent case of superhero fatigue is because it’s been all action and no substance.

James Gunn shared his thoughts on the subject prior to the release of Guardians 3, and it looks like Marvel might be paying attention. Along with the previously mentioned Secret Invasion, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and (hopefully and eventually) Blade might also be the big stars of Marvel’s new aesthetic.

Granted, that doesn’t mean the studio is going full dark, we are still getting Kraven the Hunter, The Marvels, and Across the Spider-Verse to maintain that classic Marvel image. That being said, they are clearly wanting to expand their range and venture into some deeper and darker territory.

On one hand, dark, gritty, and mature superhero movies are much more DC’s territory than Marvel’s. However, this could open the door to heavier stories like Spider-Man’s Maximum Carnage or X-Men’s God Loves, Man Kills. Although nothing is set in stone, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what direction Marvel goes.

Would you want to see Marvel’s more mature side? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!