Chuckwudi Iwuji Eyed For Second Marvel Role

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave us perhaps the most insidious villain to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Kang the Conquerer in the form of the High Evolutionary. A genocidal mad scientist bent on playing God and creating the perfect organisms is definitely up there in terms of twisted, and we have Chuckwudi Iwuji to thank for it.

Iwuji’s performance as the High Evolutionary was incredibly chilling and palpably evil, so much so that some have speculated that the actor could take the place of Johnathan Majors. They might not realize that these fanboyish thoughts are closer to reality than they know.

Masks and the Marvel Multiverse

Johnathan Majors might have originated the role of Kang, but what if he wasn’t really “The Conquerer?” Think back to Loki on Disney+, when The One Who Remains (a Kang from an alternate timeline) left Loki and Sylvie an ominous warning. “If you think I’m evil, well… just wait till you meet my Variants.”

They might all be the same being but, as seen with the various Lokis, they don’t all have to be the same actor. Enter Chuckwudi Iwuji to play the vilest of the variants as the true Kang the Conquerer. While that sounds like a could idea on paper, could this truly be done in the MCU’s canon?

Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 past this point!

The answer is deceptively simple, all Marvel really has to do is give Kang literally a new face. At the end of Guardians 3, it was revealed the High Evolutionary was wearing a prosthetic face mask after Rocket gnawed off the original in a fit of rage. Regardless of whether or not his original character survived the film, Iwuji could definitely take Majors’ place, and all it would take is a change of costume.

Not only that, but the motives of the High Evolutionary are remarkably similar with those of Kang the Conquerer. If you can’t conquer an entire galaxy, why not devote your life to making one yourself? Since there are indeed parts of the universe that call him a god, it stands to reason that there would be overlap with Kang or one of his many variants.

The Marvel Multiverse is something of a double-edged sword. Because there are multiple universes, anything can happen. That also means that directors can toy around with the canon, leading to some inconsistencies. That being said, just because anything can happen doesn’t mean everything should.

As of this point, Chuckwudi Iwuji is one of many actors in consideration to take up the mantel for the Kang Dynasty. Plus, other villains like the Magus might also be in consideration. One thing we can say for certain is that Iwuji fits the profile, and can play malice to a degree better than anyone we’ve seen in the MCU thus far.

Who would you cast as the new Kang? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!