Marvel Masterpiece Needs a Trigger Warning

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it definitely subverted expectations. However, while most MCU fans were likely expecting a triumphant final chapter for our favorite team of cosmic avengers, they likely weren’t expecting the overtly-graphic depictions of Rocket’s past.

Any seasoned fan of the Guardians already knows about the horrific origins of Rocket Raccoon. In both the comics and film adaptations, Rocket is a genetic experiment created by demented scientists who suffers along with his other altered animal friends. While this does indeed happen in the comics, James Gunn truly went the extra mile in terms of horror when he brought the scenario to the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Needs a Trigger Warning

A lot has been said about the incredibly darker tone of the third movie compared to the others in the series. Where volumes one and two were, bright, colorful, and backed up by a slapping soundtrack, volume three went to the dark side of the moon in more ways than one.

The flashback scenes involving a young Rocket in the clutches of the High Evolutionary are definitely some of the most unsettling scenes in the MCU, making the zombies and demons from Multiverse of Madness look tame in comparison. They’re so graphic that many viewers are begging Marvel to give the film a trigger warning before the action starts.

Although the term “trigger warning” is thrown out a lot these days, it’s actually easy to understand exactly why a warning would be needed. Rocket’s flashbacks feature a disturbingly visceral amount of animal cruelty. While the visuals are all CGI, the emotional and physical anguish is all too real.

Speaking as someone incredibly familiar with Rocket and the Guardians’ escapades outside the film, this writer has to agree that most of Rocket’s flashback scenes are very hard to watch. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an intense emotional rollercoaster, and it will definitely leave some more than a little unsettled.

The third and final chapter in the Guardians’ saga is a satisfying ending to one of Marvel’s most beloved teams, and James Gunn truly gives them the finale they deserve. However, this MCU entry definitely isn’t for the faint of heart. Tissues are highly recommended upon viewing.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 need a trigger warning? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!