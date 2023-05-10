Fans Cast ‘Guardians’ Actor as Kang Replacement

Is he the right choice to replace Kang (Jonathan Majors)?

Marvel Studios was really banking on Kang the Conqueror (Majors) being the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bigger, almost than Thanos (Josh Brolin), incorporating variants of the villain across many different movies and series. Then the real drama began, and since then, his future, and the future of Kang (Majors) as a character, was tossed up in the air.

Back in late March of this year, Majors was arrested and was just this week brought to trial on a revised domestic violence charge. Majors has since been told to maintain separation from the alleged victim(s), one of which worked on Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) with the star. Though Majors is still slated for a court date in early June, things are still very much undecided when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige and Marvel are undoubtedly waiting for the verdict, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating in the meantime. Should Majors be found guilty, and should Marvel decide to recast, who would be the best choice to step into that role? Many theories and fan casts have been put forth, from John Boyega to Javier Bardem, to Giancarlo Esposito, but this next one might take the cake.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was a final note in many ways. James Gunn won’t be returning to the franchise, and neither will many of the stars like Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldaña, to name a few. Though it was an end for many, Chris Pratt will continue on as Peter Quill, and it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary, and it was his outstanding performance that has caused fans to think…

CBR reported on a number of Marvel fans who have been calling for Iwuji to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, there is the small hitch that Iwuji just played the High Evolutionary in Guardians Vol. 3, but fans have an explanation for that, too: Simply make him a Kang variant moving forward.

It wouldn’t be the first time non-identical variants have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) showed audiences three different versions of Peter Parker: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Then, of course, there’s Loki, which showed many iterations of the Tom Hiddleston character, so it certainly wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility.

Still, Feige and Marvel aren’t likely to rush into any decisions. Following the vindication of Johnny Depp, it’s certain that Disney doesn’t want to repeat any mistakes or make any rash decisions. Then again, if they press forward after a guilty verdict, it could open them up to all sorts of trouble both in the box office, as well as the courtroom. Until that decision is made, however, fans will most certainly keep speculating as to who the new Kang could be…

What do you think about this fan cast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!