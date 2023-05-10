Fans Cast ‘Guardians’ Actor as Kang Replacement

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

Is he the right choice to replace Kang (Jonathan Majors)?

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios was really banking on Kang the Conqueror (Majors) being the next big villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bigger, almost than Thanos (Josh Brolin), incorporating variants of the villain across many different movies and series. Then the real drama began, and since then, his future, and the future of Kang (Majors) as a character, was tossed up in the air.

Jonathan Majors Denies Allegations: Proves His Innocence Through Text Messages
Credit: Inside The Magic

Related: Kang the Conqueror’s MCU Future Might Have Been Decided Over A Zoom Call

Back in late March of this year, Majors was arrested and was just this week brought to trial on a revised domestic violence charge. Majors has since been told to maintain separation from the alleged victim(s), one of which worked on Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) with the star. Though Majors is still slated for a court date in early June, things are still very much undecided when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Famed Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested
Credit: Inside The Magic

Kevin Feige and Marvel are undoubtedly waiting for the verdict, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating in the meantime. Should Majors be found guilty, and should Marvel decide to recast, who would be the best choice to step into that role? Many theories and fan casts have been put forth, from John Boyega to Javier Bardem, to Giancarlo Esposito, but this next one might take the cake.

john-boyega-finn-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker
Credit: Lucasfilm

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was a final note in many ways. James Gunn won’t be returning to the franchise, and neither will many of the stars like Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldaña, to name a few. Though it was an end for many, Chris Pratt will continue on as Peter Quill, and it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary, and it was his outstanding performance that has caused fans to think…

Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL.
Credit: Marvel Studios

CBR reported on a number of Marvel fans who have been calling for Iwuji to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, there is the small hitch that Iwuji just played the High Evolutionary in Guardians Vol. 3, but fans have an explanation for that, too: Simply make him a Kang variant moving forward.

Kai Zen as Phyla-Vell running on treadmill as Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary watches on, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Credit: Marvel Studios

It wouldn’t be the first time non-identical variants have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) showed audiences three different versions of Peter Parker: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Then, of course, there’s Loki, which showed many iterations of the Tom Hiddleston character, so it certainly wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Has Reportedly Made a Decision on Recasting Jonathan Majors as Kang

Still, Feige and Marvel aren’t likely to rush into any decisions. Following the vindication of Johnny Depp, it’s certain that Disney doesn’t want to repeat any mistakes or make any rash decisions. Then again, if they press forward after a guilty verdict, it could open them up to all sorts of trouble both in the box office, as well as the courtroom. Until that decision is made, however, fans will most certainly keep speculating as to who the new Kang could be…

What do you think about this fan cast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

Be the first to comment!