Jonathan Majors Lawyer Calls Arrest a “Witch Hunt” as Actor Appears in Court

Jonathan Majors officially appeared in court in New York for his March arrest and domestic violence charges. During the proceedings, the D.A. presented evidence that has now been addressed by Majors’ Lawyer, Priya Chaudhry. Chaudhry ripped through the D.A.’s claims stating, “This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims.” Chaudhry’s comments echoed the evidence brought against the actor during today’s proceedings by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office issued a complaint to make public a superseding complaint for third-degree assault. Majors has not entered a plea for this new charge. During his initial arrest, the complaint filed with the D.A. stated the actor struck the woman “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” Majors had also allegedly forcefully grabbed her hand, “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger, and put his hand on her neck.”

However, superseding information submitted today by the D.A. echoed a different story entirely. Based on the new evidence, the complaint removed the part about the neck being injured. The complaint from the woman instead states, “I further observed the defendant grab my right arm, place it behind my body, and use his hands to twist my right forearm and right middle finger, causing substantial pain to my right forearm and right middle finger.”

Based on the evidence provided, Chaudhry stated, “We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not “fix” their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

Jonathan Majors has indicated his innocence this entire time. His team went so far as to release text messages from the woman he allegedly assaulted, who also took ownership of the situation. However, whether what evidence is admissible in court, Majors has since been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. She has been granted a temporary order of protection, meaning Majors cannot contact the woman directly or through a third party until the hearing is completed.

Despite Majors appearing virtually, he has now been ordered to appear in court by Judge Pauley for his second hearing set on June 13. According to Judge Pauley, “I’m required to inform you that, as you know, if you fail to appear in court on June 13, a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours and if you’re brought back on the warrant, the next judge can revoke and even set bail. I obviously don’t want that to happen.”

Though Majors has not yet been fully charged with these crimes, the actor must now await his June 13 court date to determine if he will be convicted. Should he be convicted, he can face up to a year in jail.

Despite the charges levied against the actor, including the new complaint for third-degree assault today, the actor has not yet been dropped from Marvel and Disney. Strangely, the media giant is taking this long to decide the actor’s fate. However, we did report that Marvel had already agreed on the matter.

So far, Majors has been dropped by his PR firm and management company. He also lost his big U.S. Army ad based on these allegations. The proverbial dominos are falling for his career, though it appears that he has not yet been dropped from the MCU.

