“Bet On The Guy Who’s Done It Before:” MCU Founder Creating New Universe

David Maisel is, once again, asking us to trust him.

The true founder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the guy who went into Marvel Comics and said, “Hey, what if we put all these guys into a thousand movies all together?” – is working on adapting a new project for film.

First Marvel Studios and the MCU, now Ekos. Tomorrow, we'll share more news about our Founder David's newest creation: Ekos.

Maisel founded Mythos Studios in 2018 with music producer Scooter Braun and began working on a series of animated movies based on the comics of the late artist Michael Turner, author of comics like Soulfire and Fathom. The projects unfortunately had to be abandoned when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

However, now that they have been able to get back to work, Maisel, his team, and his Mythos Advisory Board – a group including former Marvel higher-ups Joe Quesada and Jeremy Latcham – have been hard at work, plotting out an MCU-style universe that takes its name from Turner’s 2003 comic Ekos.

Maisel has said that the universe he is creating won’t follow the plot of the Ekos comic, but hasn’t given much other detail about the direction he’s thinking of taking it.

We know that he plans on taking material from all of Turner’s comics and putting them together in his universe, which will be an interesting venture, as Turner’s characters do not intersect in his comics the way Marvel characters do.

Other than that, Maisel has also said that the universe will be like a combination of Avatar and the MCU, but with a thematically different spin:

“In a time when there are so many great films exploring the wonder and awe of multiverses and galaxies, Ekos will focus on the wonder and awe of this planet.”

Are you interested in the upcoming Ekos Universe? Let us know what you think in the comments.