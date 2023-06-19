Samuel L. Jackson Breaks Silence on ‘Secret Invasion’ Director’s Abrupt Exit

Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson is providing some new insights into why the original director of his Disney+ Secret Invasion show quit during the early stages of production. And according to the actor, it very well might be his fault.

The premiere date for Marvel’s Secret Invasion is right around the corner, promising audiences a different, more mature story that will depart from the MCU’s typical antics.

After a decade of playing Nick Fury in the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson will finally take the lead in Secret Invasion alongside an all-star cast from the likes of Olivia Colman, who plays MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Skrull General Talos, and Emilia Clarke, who plays G’iah.

While story details remain scarce, Secret Invasion will follow Fury and his allies as they return to Earth to stop an escalating war between humanity and a radicalized group of disgruntled Skrull refugees. The shape-shifting Skrulls have been essentially homeless since losing their native planet to the Kree in 2019’s Captain Marvel and invading Earth, likely intending to claim it as their own.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel’s Secret Invasion below:

Ahead of the show’s Disney+ release, Jackson and Colman recently spoke with Collider, where they spilled on some interesting behind-the-scenes drama involving Secret Invasion‘s first director, Thomas Bezucha.

Bezucha was initially tapped to direct the superhero series with Ali Selim in May 2021, but according to Jackson, the former exited Secret Invasion the day after they met:

Interestingly enough when I first started [Secret Invasion] Ali [Selim] was one of two directors. And I met with him (Selim) and then I met with the other director and the next day the other director (Bezucha) had quit.

When teasingly asked by his co-star if he was the reason why Bezucha departed the project, Jackson replied, “I had no idea what I said to him. I asked my assistant, ‘Did I say something that scared him or what?'”

Bezucha could’ve quit the project for a number of reasons, such as creative differences, prior directorial commitments, scheduling conflicts, or personal issues. It’s doubtful that Bezucha left Secret Invasion because of Jackson, but who knows? Maybe he really was just that intimidated by the legendary actor.

While the Nick Fury actor didn’t give any additional clarity beyond that, he went on to explain that having only one director gave the show “consistency of idea or concept,” with Selim directing all six Secret Invasion episodes:

I think it’s great that Ali stuck and I think it’s even greater that they allowed him to direct all the episodes. So it gave us a consistency of idea or concept that he had for what he wanted the show to be. So he was able to shape it in that particular way, or convince us that we were shaping it in a way that was our way, but turned out to be his way.

In retrospect, it seems like Jackson is thankful for Secret Invasion‘s directorial outcome, and for a good reason. Other MCU shows that have taken a similar one-director approach, such as WandaVision and Season 1 of Loki, have historically performed well on Disney+, and hopefully, Secret Invasion will follow suit.

Unfortunately, critics and early viewers were less than impressed with the new series’ first two episodes, earning Secret Invasion the title of worst-rated MCU show ever. Currently sitting at a lackluster 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, only time will tell if the show can turn things around when it debuts to audiences later this week.

If Secret Invasion can nail the “consistency” described by Jackson in his recent remarks, then maybe hope prevails for the next addition to the MCU. Given the current state of the franchise coming off the highly-divisive Phase Four, consistency is sorely needed for Marvel’s slate of upcoming projects. For now, we can only hope that Secret Invasion delivers.

Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

What do you think about Samuel L. Jackson possibly being at fault for Thomas Bezucha quitting Secret Invasion? Will you be tuning into the show? Let us know in the comments.