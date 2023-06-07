‘Secret Invasion’ Might Break MCU Curse With Surprising Update

Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion is coming out in just two weeks, and fans now have some exciting news that might help turn things around for the MCU.

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a rough start. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) reached for the stars and promised a lot for fans and delivered nothing exciting. Sure, Kang the Conqueror was amazing, but now Jonathan Majors might lose his acting career after allegedly beating his partner.

Ant-Man 3 failed for many reasons, but the biggest one was that the quality of the movie wasn’t what fans wanted, leaving Marvel no choice but to delay a handful of projects due to quality concerns. On top of this, Marvel is dealing with the writer’s strike, leaving some projects to be delayed unless something can be figured out eventually.

Secret Invasion, on the other hand, focuses on Nick Fury and the Skrull invasion. As seen in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel (2018) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Skrulls are shapeshifters, making it very hard to know if a Skrull is disguised as someone else.

Fury is coming out of retirement to handle this, but it seems that Captain Marvel will play a role in the series as Carol Danvers and Fury promised the Skrulls they could have a home and never fulfilled their promise. Now, the Skrulls take what they were promised and invade Earth.

The highly anticipated series will be released on June 21, and one reliable insider shares the runtimes for the first two episodes, which will both be over 50 minutes:

Marvel’s Secret Invasion EP 1 – 52 Mins 44 Seconds EP 2 – 55 Mins 28 seconds

Thanks for 8000 Follows‼️‼️

I hope you guys continue supporting❤ Marvel’s Secret Invasion

EP 1 – 52 Mins 44 Seconds

EP 2 – 55 Mins 28 seconds (I believe to be with credits)#SecretInvasion #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/CptC0RTcE1 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) June 7, 2023

Most MCU series tend to reach 40-50 minutes for some of their episodes but are usually inconsistent. Secret Invasion might be changing that. Both episodes only 3 minutes apart could mean that the “MCU curse” is over. Marvel series normally run for six episodes and have varying runtimes for each episode, leaving the show to have pacing problems, and Secret Invasion might fix that. If so, this could be a great sign for the MCU.

Do you think Secret Invasion will be more consistent than other MCU series? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!