‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman Love Each Other

While Marvel Studio’s Secret Invasion (2023) keeps reminding audiences that they can’t trust anyone, Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman continue to be each other’s biggest fans.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is set to be the most exciting Marvel series yet, with tons of Cold War-style espionage and action.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine. Secret Invasion also marks the introduction of many talented actors to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iha, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the villain Gravik, and Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

This show has become one of the most highly anticipated in the Marvel canon, with Samuel L. Jackson coming back to the MCU and critically acclaimed actors like Academy Award winner Olivia Colman making her debut. A bonus is that both of those actors absolutely love each other.

Jackson and Colman Are Each Other’s Biggest Fans in ‘Secret Invasion’

While there are many examples of surprising celebrity friendships, like Eminem and Elton John or Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, one of the most recent additions to that list is Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman. After working together on Secret Invasion, the two have given each other nothing but the highest of compliments.

Jackson told Empire Magazine that he fanboyed when he met Colman since he and his wife had just binged Broadchurch (2013-2017). “I thought, ‘How lucky can I be to know that today is finally going to be the day I get to act with Olivia Colman?'”

Jackson continued, “The next thing you know, we were having the most fun you could ever have, sitting there pretending to be these two people that have had a long relationship seeing each other again for the first time in years.”

It turns out that the feeling was mutual as Olivia Colman was in awe of the beloved actor. “I loved him! Loudest man you’ve ever met. Joyful, funny, naughty. He said he thought my trainers were ‘dope.’ Didn’t take them off for a year.”

You can see these two finally play off each other when Secret Invasion begins streaming on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

