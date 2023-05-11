‘Secret Invasion’ Director Promises Epic Skrull Villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with a bevy of memorable villains, including Loki, Ultron, Thanos, and The High Evolutionary. The team behind the upcoming crossover event series Secret Invasion (2023) thinks that the Skrull Gravik can be added to that list.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is set to be the most exciting Marvel series yet, with tons of Cold War-style espionage and action.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine. Secret Invasion also marks the introduction of many talented actors to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iha, and Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

One of the most exciting additions is Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is mainly known for his performances in The OA (2016-2019), Peaky Blinders (2013-2022), and One Night In Miami (2020). He’ll be playing Secret Invasion’s main villain, Gravik. And Ali Selim can’t wait for audiences to meet him.

‘Secret Invasion’ Director: “Gravik is Not Just a Bad Guy With a Bomb.”

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman Love Each Other

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim spoke about the main villain of the series, Gravik, who splinters away from the Skrull led by Ben Mendelsohn to lead an extremist cell. However, Selim claims that not everything about the character is black-and-white.

“Who is a terrorist and why are they a terrorist? Especially here in the States, it’s easy to say we’re the good guys and they’re the terrorists. The interesting thing for me is to ask: how did we as a nation-state influence the environment these people come from?”

“Gravik is not just a bad guy with a bomb. His story and how he came to this grievance is clearly explored here.”

Related: Disney Quietly Launches New MCU Project

Ali Selim also commented on people describing the show as “an espionage thriller with Cold War influences,” saying that while the influence is there, the topics tackled in Secret Invasion are more prevalent today than ever before.

“That doesn’t just refer back to movie history and noir; it refers to our times today.”

This means that Gravik could be one of the more relatable Marvel villains the audience has ever encountered. Here’s hoping that the villainous Skrull is just as memorable as The High Evolutionary from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Who is your favorite villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!