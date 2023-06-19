Brie Larson Leads All-Women Superhero Team in New ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Poster

As the release date for the MCU’s highly-anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels (2023), inches closer to its November release date, we recently received a new glimpse at Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers as she gears up to lead a brand new superhero team.

It’s been a long journey for Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), who’s fought shape-shifting Skrull, Kree soldiers, and even Thanos (Josh Brolin) throughout her time in the MCU. Despite only being a part of the movie franchise since 2019, Larson’s high-flying hero has certainly packed a punch, and it looks like she’ll have an even bigger role in the Multiverse Saga as Marvel moves into Phases Five and Six.

Her next cosmic adventure, The Marvels, will see Larson reprising her role, with the story picking up sometime after Avengers: Endgame (2019). This time, Carol must join forces with Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who was recently confirmed as Photon.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the unlikely trio will find themselves in a sticky situation after discovering that all of their powers have been jumbled up, on top of an unpredictable body-swapping plot element that also involves Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

While story details remain scarce, we recently got another glimpse at this trio after a new promotional poster for The Marvels was found at a retail store, surfacing online shortly after.

The cover art shows Carol at the forefront with Kamala and Monica close behind her—all suited up and ready for action. Standing in front of a galaxy background, the powerhouse team of ladies hints at their interconnected abilities, with Kamala and Monica flexing their powers—which just so happen to be a similar shade of purple. Meanwhile, The Marvels logo and its release date can be found on their right.

Check out the new image (via @CaptMarvelNews on Twitter) below:

MORE THE MARVELS LOOK AT THEM! CAROL YOU QUEEN!! pic.twitter.com/OK2Wa40uqT — Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) June 17, 2023

Based on the trailer alone, it seems like The Marvels will be a fun, action-packed time at the movies—something the MCU sorely needs going into Phase Five. This image certainly helps to build up hype for the upcoming comic book sequel, showing off the trio’s updated superhero suits and still-unknown cosmic abilities.

It’ll be interesting to see how Carol, Kamala, and Monica work their way out of this situation, slowly learning how to strategically unleash their powers in unison over the course of the film. Hopefully, with some place-switching zaniness and comedy similar to Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, fans can enjoy a laugh or two along the way.

The Marvels will also feature interesting dynamics between each member of the team. For one, the first MCU meeting of Khan, an Avengers superfan who idolizes Captain Marvel and Carol. It’s also been implied that the first encounter between Carol and Monica in nearly ten years won’t exactly be a smooth ride, as Parris’ performance in WandaVision indicates that there’s a bit of bad blood between them.

This new superhero team will ultimately be forced to put aside their differences to defeat Zawe Ashton’s mysterious villain character and likely some other adversaries throughout the film.

With so much at stake, it’ll be interesting to see how everything pans out when The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.

Are you excited to catch The Marvels in theaters this November? Let us know in the comments below.