MCU Stars Blast Marvel — Failed to Honor Chadwick Boseman and ‘Black Panther’

Don Cheadle shares that Marvel Studios didn’t make one scene that deserved to be made with Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther (2018) or anything related to Wakanda, and now it’s too late.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through a lot of changes. Fans have seen characters like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man turn into a super hero who leads the Avengers with the help of Nick Fury, while other actors are just getting started. Phases 1, 2, and 3 showed off the Infinity Saga leading to a huge conclusion in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but Marvel missed the opportunity to do one scene with T’Challa.

Don Cheadle’s War Machine and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury were the first prominent MCU characters to represent African Americans, and somehow Marvel never bothered to bring T’Challa into a scene with the two actors. Black Panther (2018) does a great job of showing fans what Wakanda should look like, but Nick Fury and War Machine are nowhere to be seen.

Cheadle explains in a recent interview that he believes strongly with Jackson that the two of them were robbed of a perfect chance to star with T’Challa and see that side of the MCU:

“Like Sam, I had a big chip on my shoulder — we thought we should have been in Wakanda together. We thought, ‘Really? You’re not going to pull us into Wakanda? Perfect opportunity.'”

Both actors weren’t asking for much. Chris Evans’s Captain America managed a quick cameo in Wakanda at the end of Captain America: Civil War (2016). However, Nick Fury and War Machine couldn’t have a single interaction in Wakanda or with Chadwick Boseman.

As the President’s right-hand man, Don Cheadle might have a good opportunity to appear in the next Black Panther movie, but Nick Fury’s chances are low. After Secret Invasion, it’s unclear whether or not Jackson will return for another Marvel project.

After the Skrulls are handled, what is there left for Fury to do? He isn’t able to stop Kang the Conqueror or any other Multiversal threat. He’s unaware that the Multiverse is open now, and that’s okay. What’s not okay is that fans will never get to see Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa work with Fury or War-Machine, and Marvel fans will wish things were different.

Do you think Marvel needed a scene with T’Challa, Nick Fury, and War-Machine? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!