“It’s A Joke,” MCU Fans Can’t Stand ‘Deadpool 3’ Reports

Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3 plans to be big, and some new reports are proving that the movie will be grand, but not what fans actually want.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange both changed the MCU for better or worse. They showed fans what an MCU cameo could be in the Multiverse Saga, and now it’s clear that if done poorly, fans can’t stand it. If it’s done perfectly, fans will never stop talking about it. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) proved to fans that Multiverse movies can be incredible.

Somehow, Kevin Feige brought all the Spider-Man actors back for a movie and was able to finish their stories. Fans could see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man be redeemed and see Tobey Maguire all grown up as a mentor. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin returned and fought alongside Electro and Sandman, which is what Marvel fans dreamed of seeing in the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) didn’t do much with the actual Multiverse. It served the plot, but the Illuminati was disappointing because it was only there for fan service and didn’t serve the story that much. If Doctor Strange 2 cared more about the Multiverse and made those scenes feel better, fans would love the movie.

Deadpool 3 is rumored to be all about the Multiverse, and Reynolds’s snappy one-liners won’t be able to save the movie if the scenes about the Multiverse are nasty. New reports claim that the TVA and other characters from the Fox Universe will be in the film, as Deadpool and Wolverine must travel through different universes to escape the TVA. This sounds like a lot of fun, but the cameos for the movie can’t just be fan service.

After hearing about Ben Affleck visiting the set of Deadpool 3 (2024) for a cameo as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, fans are worried that Marvel will continue making fan service and ruin the story:

I doubt it. He didn’t like Daredevil

I doubt it. He didn’t like Daredevil — Marcus Aguilar (@MarcusA99023815) June 23, 2023

Multiverse again. Ugh… Multiverse again. Ugh… pic.twitter.com/yRxNsGl5LM — Mr J (@warcroft) June 23, 2023 Related: MCU Fans Lose It After Seeing Jeremy Renner In “Freak Accident” ENOUGH MULTIVERSE MOVIES OH MY GOD ENOUGH MULTIVERSE MOVIES OH MY GOD — Karman Gill (@Kgill39) June 23, 2023 It was nice in no way home but now I’m getting bored of this random crap where people come back as their old characters like what’s next they get bleeding Miles Teller back for a reed richards cameo in the new Fantasic Four film it’s so unneeded

It was nice in no way home but now I’m getting bored of this random crap where people come back as their old characters like what’s next they get bleeding Miles Teller back for a reed richards cameo in the new Fantasic Four film it’s so unneeded — Joel Bart (@JoelBartholome5) June 23, 2023

Now that Deadpool 3 has moved up in the release schedule, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is confident in the movie. Filming for the movie has already begun, and having Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds star together isn’t a small deal. More cameos could appear, but Wolverine and Deadpool together are going to be a lot of fun. Here’s hoping Marvel doesn’t screw it up with fan service like they did with Doctor Strange 2!

Do you think Deadpool 3 should have a lot of cameos? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!