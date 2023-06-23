Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Return to His Hated Marvel Role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Back before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created, there were a ton of comic book movies that were attempted. Some have become fan favorites, while others were full of odd casting choices that we wish never happened. Ben Affleck was one of those choices, and he is reportedly returning to that role in Deadpool 3.

Marvel has changed things and allowed the superhero genre to reach heights many people never guessed could have happened. The MCU has grown so big that even world-renowned creators have thrown their own hatred toward the franchise (Martin Scorsese, we are looking at you). Despite the negative press surrounding the MCU, the films they have produced have been fantastic.

However, back before Kevin Feige took control and turned these films into the Academy Award-recognized pictures they have become, there were several times that the superhero genre was attempted. For instance, Ang Lee’s The Hulk was released in 2003. The film tried to bring the giant green monster to the big screen but sadly missed the mark.

Another of the films that attempted to bring one of Marvel’s best characters to the big screen was Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as Kingpin. Though it was a valiant effort, the film was mostly cheesy and became the brunt of many jokes.

Well, not it appears that Affleck will get his shot to return as Matt Murdock.

Ben Affleck Will Reportedly Return as Matt Murdock in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ben Affleck is rumoured to be in ‘DEADPOOL 3’, possibly reprising his role as Matt Murdock. The film is rumoured to be a multiverse story. (via @TheComixKid) pic.twitter.com/PwwY9me2GC — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 23, 2023

According to a report from One Take News and industry insider, The ComixKid, Ben Affleck will return to Marvel in Deadpool 3. Though this might come as a shock, the rumors are that the new Deadpool sequel will bring back past Marvel actors, such as the X-Men cast.

The rumored plot is that Deadpool steals Cable’s time-traveling machine to go back in time (or in the future) to save Wolverine from dying. When he does this, he naturally opens the Multiverse. The cast of Loki (mainly the TVA) is also said to be involved, hunting down Deadpool and Wolverine as they travel from timeline to timeline.

These reports have not been confirmed, but Ben Affleck rumored return adds another head nod to this theory being somewhat true.

Like Miles Morales traveling through many different timelines in Across the Spider-Verse, Deadpool and Wolverine could find themselves in past Marvel timelines. It would be hilarious if they ran into Ben Affleck as Matt Murdock.

Charlie Cox is the Daredevil of the MCU, and sorry, Ben, but he is a far superior version of the character. That said, Affleck is still appreciated for trying to bring such a complex character to life on the big screen.

Marvel has a storied history, and we must ultimately accept that terrible Marvel movies existed in the past, but they also helped to pave the way for how great the current movies are. We thank Ben Affleck for paving the way for better films and using his time as Matt Murdock to help him portray a perfect version of Batman.

What do you think about Ben Affleck returning as Matt Murdock in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!