“It Was Over Too Soon,” Ben Affleck Opens up About Final DC Role

Ben Affleck is no longer the Dark Knight, and the actor wishes he had more time as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

As the caped crusader in the DCEU, Ben Affleck didn’t get much time to swing around the streets of Gotham as the Dark Knight. After Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) failed to please fans. Warner Bros. frantically took over and axed several projects after Snyder stepped down after his daughter passed away. Joss Whedon took over and finished production for Justice League (2017).

Fans were unhappy with how the DCEU handled the iconic super hero team, but Snyder’s vision was abandoned. Ben Affleck’s Batman was discarded, and the DC Universe limped on. Now, Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) is the final chapter to that chapter of the DC universe, and Affleck wishes he had more time in the movie.

He shares with fans that while his role is more like a cameo, he wishes he had more time as Batman, but his role was over too soon:

“It was over too soon.” Agreed Ben, agreed. Your time as Batman was over WAY too soon.

James Gunn has confirmed that Batman: Brave and the Bold won’t include Ben Affleck. The movie will take a new iteration of the Caped Crusader with a younger Batman. Sadly, Affleck never got his own film to shine as the Dark Knight. Andy Muschetti will reportedly helm the Batman movie, with Affleck left out of the DCU for now.

It seems that if Affleck wants a role in the DCU, he would have to star as a new character, but after what Warner Bros. did to him after the initial backlash towards his Batman, the actor will likely watch DC evolve as a bystander.

Sometimes, things don’t work out, but Ben Affleck deserved more than what he got. After Batman V Superman, fans bashed his version of the character and are suddenly warming up to the actor, now that he cannot continue his role. Even other actors like Henry Cavill won’t get the luxury of continuing their role as Superman, which is unfortunate.

Do you plan to see Ben Affleck’s Batman in The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!