‘The Batman 2’ Narrows Down Two Choices to Portray Two-Face

Though the WGA strike has all but shut down most productions, some are still making moves, even if the cameras have stopped rolling. The highly anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’s The Batman is reportedly close to deciding who to cast as Harvey Dent. Harvey Dent is Gotham’s D.A. who finds himself turned into the villainous Two-Face, and The Batman 2 has narrowed down two surprising actors for the role.

Related: Warner Bros. Forces ‘The Penguin’ To Film Through Wildfires

Though James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Films division of Warner Bros. Discovery, it was announced that Matt Reeves was free to build out his Batman universe, otherwise known as Elseworlds. Apart from The Batman, which has already been released, work has steadily been happening on a spinoff series, The Penguin.

This new series will follow the rise of Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) as he uses the “death” of Carmine Falcone to rise in the criminal underground of Gotham. We know that Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) will also be in the series, likely vying to take the top spot as leaders of the criminal underground.

What has not yet been established is whether any additional classic Batman villains will appear in this show. The Riddler and Joker made a pact to work together at the end of the first movie, but that does not necessarily mean they would appear in The Penguin or The Batman 2.

However, it appears that Two-Face will at least appear as Harvey Dent in the Sequel.

‘The Batman 2’ Stuck Between Two Celebrated Actors

It has been reported that the two choices being thrown around to portray Harvey Dent/Two-Face are Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton. Though we will likely not see Harvey Dent fall into madness so quickly, The Batman 2 will at least set the character up.

As stated, Harvey Dent is Gotham’s District Attorney, who finds himself disfigured and turned into a villain. Apart from Joker, Two-Face is arguably the most important villain in Batman’s Rogues Gallery.

He has one of the best origin stories, though it has been altered many times. Considering Robert Pattinson’s Batman is a bit younger, we might not immediately see Harvey Dent turn into the villain. However, a huge reveal at the end of The Batman 2 could be showcasing Hartnett or Edgerton as the scarred villain.

Jole Edgerton is a fantastic actor who has been in The Green Knight (2021), The Great Gatsby (2013), Warrior (2011), and Uncle Owen in the Obi-Wan series. Edgerton is an excellent choice to appear in a more grounded story, which is what Matt Reeves has already created.

Josh Hartnett also has an impressive actor who has appeared in Black Hawk Down (2001), The Faculty (1998), Lucky Number Slevin (2006), and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre—the most recent Guy Ritchie offering.

Hartnett is a bit of a surprise here, but that does not mean he would not portray a good Harvey Dent.

Related: ‘The Batman’ Sequel Reportedly Delays Filming

So far, The Batman 2 could involve The Penguin, Joker, Two-Face, The Riddler, and Catwoman. Fans have also been begging to see Clayface, though we are unsure if he could exist in a more grounded universe.

Who do you think should portray Two-Face in The Batman 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!