‘The Penguin’ Suspends Production After Guild Members Refuse to Cross Picket Line

The latest in a long line of suspensions, filming on the upcoming Warner Bros. series The Penguin was shut down due to the WGA strike this morning.

The Penguin was due to start filming in Westchester, New York, today, but picketers for the Writers’ Guild of America got there first, and teamsters and those from local guilds refused to cross the picket line.

The Batman: trying to shut The Penguin down since 1941 The @WGAEast: manages it in one day#WGAstrong #UnionStrong

The series, starring a nearly-unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Oswald Cobblepot – the Penguin himself – is a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ popular film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The drama was set to film eight episodes, which would continue the story that began in the film.

At the end of The Batman, Falcone is shot – and while those watching initially believe it was the Penguin that did it, it is quickly revealed that it was the Riddler, sitting in a faraway window with a sniper rifle.

However, now that Falcone is dead, there is sure to be a power vacuum that needs filling in the Gotham Mob. Oswald Cobblepot is the obvious choice as his number two, but they were also publicly fighting at the time of Falcone’s death, so there may be some contention amongst the ranks.

We also know that Falcone’s daughter, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), will take on the dual lead role – perhaps setting up some competition for mob boss between her and the Penguin.

The Penguin already has some of its footage shot; they began filming in New York City earlier this year, in February. It is precisely the shots that will not take place in the city that they still need to get.

The Penguin was slated for a 2024 release on the new Max platform, a combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ that is set to launch at the beginning of the year. There is no word yet on whether the suspension of production will cause a significant enough delay to move the series’ release to 2025 – that would be up to the studios whenever they decide to cut a deal with the striking WGA.

