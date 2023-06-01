‘The Batman’ Sequel Reportedly Delays Filming

Another film has delayed production in 2023.

Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022) featured Robert Pattinson stepping up as the Caped Crusader, proving that he’s come a long way from Twilight’s (2009) sparkling vampire, Edward Cullen. The film also featured Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

It received several award nominations, and fans were excited when it was announced that there would be a sequel. The Penguin has also received his own spin-off show on Max, which started filming earlier this year. However, The Penguin has paused filming due to the WGA strike and now it seems as though The Batman Part 2 has followed suit.

It’s been reported by The Midgard Times that production on the sequel has been delayed, moving from a November 2023 timeline to spring 2024. As of yet, it doesn’t seem as though it will affect the film’s release, which was scheduled for October 2025. Matt Reeves, who directed and wrote the script for The Batman, as well as additional script writer, Mattson Tomlin, are both actively part of the writers’ strike.

While details on the sequel are still unknown, Pattinson, Kravitz, Farrell, are set to reprise their roles along with Andy Serkis (Alfred), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), with Barry Keoghan expected to return as the Joker. This could mean that the sequel will expand on the Joker’s cameo at the end of The Batman.

Reeves’s Batman franchise will continue to be separate from the upcoming James Gunn projects, which is expected to introduce an all-new Batman, Superman, and Robin to the DC cinematic lineup. This will retcon the Zack Snyder universe of the Justice League that’s been set up so far, though it’s unclear if the upcoming Flash (2023) movie will be included in Gunn’s universe or not.

