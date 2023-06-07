‘Flash’ Writer Reportedly Working on Next DC Project

DC’s The Flash (2023) has been one of the most controversial films to be released this year, right up there with Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023).

As The Flash star Ezra Miller faced a series of harassment allegations, James Gunn signed on to DC, and Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman, DC’s cinematic universe was turned upside down. While many called for a boycott of The Flash due to the allegations, early reviews praised the film and Miller’s performance. Director Andy Muschietti expressly stated that if they do a sequel, he wouldn’t replace Miller as Barry Allen if possible.

Gunn has announced that his first DC project of the new universe will be an Batman adaptation of The Brave and the Bold, with a rebooted Batman taking the helm. While little is known about the film just yet, it was recently revealed that Muschietti would be jumping from Flash to Batman to direct the upcoming film. Joining him in working on the project is reportedly none other than Flash screenwriter, Christina Hodson.

The film is doing fairly well with early reviews and scores, with many saying it’s DC’s best film to date. And it’s thanks, in part, to Muschietti and Hodson. Now, with the two of them poised to tackle the next DC project, it’s very likely that The Brave and the Bold can do just as well, if not better. Matt Reeves’s The Batman (2022) is considered a “DC Elseworld,” meaning it exists as its own project, not within the current Justice League lineup and not going forward with Gunn’s universe. As such, there hasn’t been a solo Batman film since Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Ben Affleck was the most recent star to don the cowl, but never got a solo movie of his own in the DCU like Man of Steel (2013) or Wonder Woman (2017). As the first film in what is expected to be an MCU-level universe for Warner Bros. and DC, there’s a lot of pressure on Gunn, Muschietti, and Hodson, but if current Flash reviews are anything to go by, the caped crusader is in good hands.

