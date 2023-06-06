‘The Brave and the Bold’ Reportedly Gets Surprising Director

The Brave and the Bold (TBA) finally has a director.

There’ll be no shortage of everyone’s favorite caped crusader over the next few years. Not only is there a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) in the works, as well as a spinoff series titled The Penguin (2024), Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) will also hit theaters next year.

While there’s no telling whether Bruce Wayne/Batman will appear in that film, he will be making a few appearances in The Flash (2023), with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck (at the very least, we think) returning to don the cape and cowl one last time.

The upcoming DC Universe installment is set to wipe the slate clean for a new era of films, following the franchise’s not-so-great run in theaters, despite a few truly solid entries in Man of Steel (2013), Wonder Woman (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Earlier this year, DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn announced a number of upcoming DC films that, much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga”, will form the first part of the new franchise, which will be titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”.

Among those films are Superman: Legacy (2025) and a Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA). Neither Henry Cavill nor Ben Affleck are expected to reprise their roles as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman and Bruce Wayne/Batman, respectively.

As such, new blood will be brought in to portray both the Son of Krypton and the Bat of Gotham. Superman: Legacy already has a release date of July 11, 2025, with James Gunn himself on board as director.

And now, Batman’s The Brave and the Bold — which is based on the DC comics of the same name and follows Damian Wayne, Batman’s son and a darker version of the character Robin — finally has a director.

There have been several Batman films over the decades, which started with Adam West’s Batman (1966). Then, we had the Tim Burton movies in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) over two decades later, the Joel Schumacher follow-ups Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997), and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). And more recently, Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

That doesn’t even include films such as Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and the two Justice League films, one from Josh Whedon and the other from Zack Snyder. The likes of Burton, Nolan, and Snyder each have a number of Batman entries under their belt, but The Brave and the Bold director will be no different.

According to One Take News, who have “confirmed with multiple sources”, The Flash director Andy Muschietti will helm Batman’s The Brave and the Bold, which is is yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.

Putting Muschietti in the director’s chair might have something to do with all the buzz his film is already getting, with the likes of Tom Cruise, Stephen King, and even Ben Affleck endorsing the upcoming superhero flick.

On the other hand, Muschietti might outdo himself with The Flash, as the film certainly looks like it’s set to raise the bar for future Batman movies, especially if more versions of the Dark Knight happen to show up alongside Keaton and Affleck.

The new Bruce Wayne/Batman actor is yet to be announced, but here’s to hoping we’ll see him show up in The Flash this summer.

Check out the latest trailer for The Flash below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the upcoming DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The film releases in theaters on June 16.

