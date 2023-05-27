Latest “Batman” Trailer Raises the Bar For ‘The Brave and the Bold’

The Flash (2023) is getting closer to its theatrical release, but it’s fair to say that the film is shaping up to be more of a Batman movie than a Flash solo outing. In fact, the latest trailer proves that DC’s Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold (TBA) will have a lot to live up to.

There have been several Batman films since Adam West transcended the small screen into movie theaters back in 1966. We’ve had the two Tim Burton-directed movies in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), the two Joel Schumacher follow-ups Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997), and then Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy films, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Related: ‘Jumanji’ Star Becomes the Man of Steel For James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Reboot

And then, of course, the DC Extended Universe came along, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and the two versions of DC superhero ensemble film Justice League. Now, The Flash is set to wipe the DC Extended Universe off the map and replace it with the newly-titled DC Universe (10 points for imagination there, Warner Bros.).

Taking inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as well as DC Comics, of course), the upcoming film will mark the end of the DCEU’s era in cinema, thus allowing for an entirely brand-new continuity in DC’s ongoing shared universe. DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn has already announced a wave of upcoming DC films and television shows that will form part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”, which will include a Superman reboot and a Batman reboot, in Superman: Legacy (2025) and The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

Related: New ‘Flash’ “TV Spot” Finally Unmasks Legacy Batman Actor, But Which One?

But before we get too ahead of ourselves, right now, it’s all about The Flash, and though the film focuses on the titular speedster, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), it’s also reasonable to describe it as DC’s answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) where Bruce Wayne/Batman is concerned, with legacy Batman actors Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning to don the cape and cowl one last time and seemingly taking center stage.

While most of the trailers and TV spots so far have already leaned heavily into the fact that Michael Keaton’s caped crusader is back on board, the latest trailer for the upcoming film takes it above and beyond.

Check out the latest trailer for The Flash below:

Related: ‘Batman’ Reboot “Trailer” Sees ‘Fifty Shades’ Actor Take Over as Bruce Wayne

It’s fair to say that this is more of a “Batman” trailer than anything else — and that’s in no way a bad thing. In fact, it would be a lie to say we’re all secretly hoping for a Flash movie in its entirety. When you tease fans with Batman — especially an ensemble of legacy versions of the character from past movies — then you really need to deliver Batman.

With all that said, it’s possible that DC Studios has made some big changes to ensure that the film isn’t completely reliant upon central actor Ezra Miller, who became a widely controversial figure last year following a number of arrests.

Related: Who’s Playing Catwoman In ‘The Brave and the Bold’?

As for who will end up playing the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold, this remains to be seen. But either way, if the upcoming Batman movie — sorry, The Flash — turns out to be as good as everyone’s already saying it is (the likes of Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, and Stephen King have given it their seal of approval), then the Batman reboot has some big boots to fill.

It’s not all just about Batman and The Flash, though, as the film also welcomes Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. And there will be plenty of surprise cameos waiting in the wings…

Related: Who’s Playing Catwoman In ‘The Brave and the Bold’?

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the upcoming DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

The film releases in theaters on June 16.

Do you think The Flash could be one of the best Batman movies yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!