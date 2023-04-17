A legacy Batman actor has just been unmasked in the latest TV spot for The Flash, but which one..?

Ever since it was announced that upcoming DC Universe film The Flash (2023) would feature more than one version of Bruce Wayne/Batman, fans have been wondering whether the film will be the Dark Knight’s answer to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

And when the first trailer premiered online a couple of months ago, it seemed as though the film really is shaping up to be exactly what we’re hoping for, as it revealed two versions of the caped crusader, one in Ben Affleck’s version from Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2021), and the other being Michael Keaton’s version from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).

Since then, fans have been wondering what other past-versions of Batman will show up in the film, including Christian Bale’s Dark Knight. But unfortunately, it would appear that The Flash won’t necessarily be DC’s version of No Way Home, as Ben Affleck recently revealed that he doesn’t have that much screentime in the film.

And whether or not we’ll get to see any other version of Batman show up remains to be seen. It’s worth remembering, though, that this is a solo Flash movie first, and one that’s also designed — as revealed by new DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn earlier this year — to “reset” the DC Universe, thus starting a new continuity titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”.

But either way, a new TV spot for The Flash finally unmasks one of its versions of Batman. Check it out below:

While we already saw the “Batfleck” unmasked in the first trailer, it’s great to finally see Michael Keaton without the cowl. We knew it was him in that original trailer, of course, but it’s nice to know that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and Batman will be sharing the screentime!

Check out the official trailer for The Flash below:

The Flash releases in theaters on June 16. As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the DCU film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Are you excited to see Michael Keaton back in the cowl? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!