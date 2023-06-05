Sequel Plans Revealed for DC’s Controversial ‘The Flash’ Movie

DC’s The Flash (2023) will finally race into movie theaters in just over a week after what has felt like years and years of controversy and uncertainty.

Director Andy Muschietti’s The Flash has been lauded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever. Back in January, during his reveal of the first chapter of the upcoming DC Universe (the DC Extended Universe’s replacement), “Gods and Monsters”, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn said it was “amazing”. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) director also shared that The Flash would reset the franchise.

What that reset looks like, only those that have seen early screenings will know. But even then, no one truly knows the full picture. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have kept parts of the movie, including the ending, top secret. In fact, no one has seen the full cut of The Flash, with the ending cut short or blurred out to protect spoilers from leaking into the ether.

As The Flash is confirmed to be dealing with the Multiverse, fans are theorizing that this reset will inherently tie into Gunn and Peter Safran’s upcoming plans for the new DCU while keeping The Flash separate and allowing filmmakers to continue telling stories in this specific universe. The Batman (2022) and Joker (2019), for example, exist as part of DC Elseworlds, a separate contingent to the DC Studios machine.

Until June 16, 2023, no one will know the full story of The Flash. And even then, will the masses care?

It’s no secret that The Flash has seen its fair share of controversy. First up, its leading actor, Ezra Miller, almost tanked the DC movie after a string of controversial and erratic behavior saw Warner Bros. ready to trash the reported $200 million project. Since last year, when Miller met with Warners and vowed to seek help for their mental health issues, it’s been quiet on that front.

The studio confirmed that Miller would not be actively involved in the marketing for The Flash, with fellow cast members Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl) and Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman) picking up a lot of the load in promoting the upcoming film. Miller won’t do any press during the movie’s premiere, either.

While it seems the DC Universe rebrand hasn’t significantly impacted The Flash negatively creative-wise, the stakes of the Scarlet Speedster’s next adventure are significantly lower. As fans buy into massive interconnected universes, such as Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with the constant stream of new material hitting theaters and streamers across the globe, audiences could choose to skip The Flash in favor of something else because of its separation from future DC projects.

The Flash is on track for a $75 million opening — half of what early predictions noted. However, DC’s only billion-dollar hit, Aquaman (2018), also opened with a similar number and went on to hit $1 billion after gaining steam internationally. Could The Flash do the same?

And in spite of all this, sequel plans for The Flash have been revealed. A new report from Variety (via Comic Book Movie) reveals that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick — scribe of Aquaman — has already penned a sequel script for the Ezra Miller-led movie.

According to Variety, the sequel includes appearances from Calle and Keaton as Supergirl and Batman, respectively, as well as Miller’s Flash. There are no other specific details other than those that were shared, but it does say a lot: that DC is willing to invest in stories outside of the upcoming interconnected DCU if they perform well and that they likely won’t recast Ezra Miller as Barry Allen.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Muschietti previously told the Discourse podcast (via Variety). “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them.”

Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman) and Michael Shannon (General Zod) also star.

Will you be seeing The Flash on June 16? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!