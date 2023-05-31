Controversial ‘Flash’ Star “Here to Stay,” Says Director

DC has had a rough time over the last several years trying to get their version of a DC Cinematic Universe off the ground.

Ben Affleck’s Batman was never given a solo movie, and Matt Reeves created a separate Batman universe with Robert Pattinson. Henry Cavill has been replaced for James Gunn’s version of Superman. Gal Gadot received a lackluster response for the Wonder Woman Sequel. Ezra Miller has been the cause of several controversies while taking on the role of Flash. It seems as though the DCU was doomed from the start. However, it seems as though one of those stars will continue to reprise their role as long as possible if The Flash (2023) director Andy Muschietti has anything to say about it.

Ezra Miller has been involved in several controversies, including harassment and abuse allegations and other legal issues. They’ve starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and more recently in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them trilogy. A string of allegations followed them throughout 2022, to which they’ve since apologized and has sought out help for their mental health.

The extent of the allegations had many fans wondering if they would continue as Flash in future projects and how it would affection the film’s release. The Flash will be released mid-June but has already seen primarily positive responses, with many calling it the best DC film in years.

In an interview for The Discourse Podcast, Muschietti raved about Miller’s performance in the film and as Barry Allen overall. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Muschietti stated. “Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

When asked about a sequel, Muschietti said he couldn’t see anyone other than Miller playing Barry Allen/The Flash. Although early reviews praise the film and Miller’s performance, fans are still upset about their allegations. There hasn’t been any word on whether or not The Flash will actually get a sequel, or what the fate of the current storyline is with James Gunn stepping in to head future DC films.

