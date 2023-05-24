Ezra Miller Secretly Loses Lead Role After Iconic Actor Steals the Spotlight

The Flash (2023) might be released in theaters next month, but Ezra Miller won’t be the main attraction for the movie as marketing has chosen a new actor to be the lead.

DC has gone through some rough months with The Flash. While the movie has been in some sort of development for ten years, the movie is finally ready to be seen. Ezra Miller will reprise their role as Barry Allen/Flash for the film, despite backlash for their actions.

Even though the actor choked a fan, kidnapped a teenager, ran from authorities, and started a cult-like movement in Europe, the actor only faced one federal charge that was handled with a small fine. So far, Miller’s career has been up in the air, but it seems that DC is trying to keep the actor in the franchise.

Fans know that Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s Batman will return, with other heroes joining the fight. Instead of Superman, fans will meet Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and see Michael Shannon’s General Zod return. This all happens because Barry Allen tries to save his mother, messes up with the Multiverse, and creates a universe where Zod tries to destroy Earth and there is no Superman to save the day.

All the trailers have recently focused more on Michael Keaton’s Batman than Miller’s Flash, which might be for a good reason. DC has managed to talk less about the actor to promote the movie and save themselves from any more trouble, as Miller could easily start another scandal and jeopardize the movie’s success.

In a recent promotion, fans spotted Ezra Miller’s Flash wearing one of Keaton’s Batman suits painted to resemble his flash suit instead of the armored suit seen in Justice League (2017). One fan shared a picture of Flash online for others to see:

I guess there must be an explanation as to why they decided to give him this repainted batman suit instead of the old armor type Flash suit

While The Flash is just mere weeks away, it will be surprising to see how the movie actually uses Ezra Miller. Reactions to the movie have been outstanding, but nothing indicates that Warner Brothers wants fans to be thinking about Miller before seeing the movie.

