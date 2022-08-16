DC Star Officially Apologizes For Kidnapping Girl and Other Crimes

Ezra Miller officially admits their actions weren’t right and issues a statement apologizing to those who were affected.

After receiving a felony for burglary in May, Ezra Miller has faced another wave of controversy. With Warner Brothers deciding how to move forward with The Flash (2023), the actor was on thin ice with their career destroyed.

A few months back, Miller was accused of brainwashing and grooming a teenage girl and exploiting other children. Miller’s reputation sank as fans of the actor couldn’t look away from the several reports that came forward about their actions.

Now the actor is attempting to salvage the situation by sharing an apology statement to Variety to make things right:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

While this apology statement will be a first step forward for Miller to salvage their career, the actor won’t be returning as The Flash for other DC projects. Thankfully, it will probably keep his DC movie from being scrapped, as Warner Bros. was concerned that the $200 million movie would be scrapped due to the actor’s volatile actions.

Since The Flash debuts in less than a year, there is still time for Miller to ruin their chances of releasing the movie. For the moment, Miller has evaded authorities for many different things, such as housing a family at his weed farm. Now the actor will have to go to court for his felony, meaning that Miller is at a point of no return, which is probably why the actor has chosen to issue this apology.

With Warner Bros. Discovery working on DC’s future, fans are unsure what to expect, but the upcoming Flash movie was originally planned to reboot the franchise. Still, this could all change since the new leadership might have different ideas on what to do.

What are your thoughts on Miller’s apology? Let us know what you think!