Warner Bros. Braces For Disaster, Prepared to Scrap $200 Million DC Movie

Ezra Miller’s scandals have forced Warner Bros. to reconsider their options surrounding The Flash (2023).

Now that Miller has been charged with a felony, the studio has decided what to do with The Flash. Unfortunately, the movie has cost Warner Bros. $200 million and has taken another year of VFX work to be ready for fans.

With all of the drama and legal troubles surrounding Warner Bros., the company has prepared for the best and worst-case scenarios for the movie. They have already made it clear that Miller won’t return to play the Flash in future DC projects, but another actor can’t replace Miller for the movie due to how Miller is in every scene.

The Hollywood Reporter shares how Warner Bros. Discovery has 3 scenarios on what to do based on how Miller acts in the next few weeks:

WB Discovery are considering 3 scenarios for 'THE FLASH': 1) Ezra Miller giving an interview explaining their erratic behavior & then doing limited press 2) Ezra Miller plays no part in the film's promotion 3) They completely scrap the film

One reason the movie was going to be a big movie for the franchise was that it was slated to reboot the franchise and set a new course for the DCEU. Without The Flash, DC will have to scramble and find a new solution since several movies are meant to release after The Flash.

This means that if The Flash was scrapped, DC fans might not get another movie for a little while, as all DC projects would most likely be delayed to redo certain scenes. While it’s unclear if Warner Bros. has additional ideas for how to reboot the franchise, it does seem that Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC universe is still being left behind.

Ezra Miller’s final project with Warner Bros. might never get released despite successful screenings with test audiences. After dealing with Amber Heard and Miller, Warner Bros. has also scrapped several other projects like Leslie Grace’s Batgirl meaning that fans are still unsure what will end up being released.

A new ten-year plan has been made for the DCEU, and it has reportedly taken inspiration from Kevin Feige’s roadmap for Marvel. Fans are unsure what to expect as the DC universe continues to create loosely interconnected stories that bring the super heroes on another adventure without many connections to other movies.

Maybe The Flash will survive, but it’s hard to tell due to Miller being unpredictable, but fans shouldn’t be surprised if the movie ends up being scrapped.

What do you think will happen to The Flash? Let us know what you think!