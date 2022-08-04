Warner Bros. Reportedly Plans to Delay Amber Heard’s Next Movie

Warner Bros. has made many changes recently, including changing the release dates for some upcoming DCEU movies.

Fans were shocked to hear that Leslie Grace’s Batgirl was canceled and that the project was being used as a tax write-off for Warner Brothers. After the Discovery merger, Warner Bros. changed its priorities leaving HBO Max to face some profound changes.

The company reportedly plans to cut 70% of the staff and potentially cut other DC projects slated for the streaming platform. This is because the new leadership wants Warner Bros. to have more projects onto their platform Discovery Plus which makes sense.

With all of these changes, fans are unsure about what will happen next to DC, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that the new leadership is discussing whether or not to change the release dates for Shazam: Fury of the Gods (2022) and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom (2023). Surprisingly, Amber Heard still has a role in Aquaman 2, so the movie may be delayed again due to the amount of VFX work.

These changes might push the two projects up or possibly delay them. At the moment, it’s unclear, but Warner Bros. hasn’t had a great time competing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to all the changes they have made.

After ditching Zack Snyder, the DCEU has been unsure how to move forward except with some loosely interconnected moments. Nothing so far has been on the same level as the MCU, but DC’s anthology films like The Batman (2022) or Joker (2019) have been the pillars of DC’s success recently.

If DC can get that same success for the DCEU, then perhaps Warner Bros. could compete with Disney, but until then, fans are left wondering what will happen to their character because they are most likely to end up being erased from the DCEU instead of dying.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods releases on December 21, 2022.

Fans are excited to see Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2, but another delay might not be the best call since DC has barely released any movies in the past few years but have constantly been delaying their projects.

Do you think Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2 will be delayed? Let us know what you think!