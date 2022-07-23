Upcoming DC Movie Teases Return of Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

The DCEU is exploding with the San Diego Comic-Con underway, and WarnerBros. ’s latest superhero movie just teased the return of Ezra Miller.

Shazan: Fury of the Gods (2022) just received its first official trailer, showcasing the rebound of WarnerMedia’s treatment of their DC Universe following the departure of creative force Zack Snyder.

With a bright future ahead of these beloved heroes, the new trailer featured Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ezra Miller’s Flash:

Check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – in theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie

Actor Ezra Miller has been embroiled in various controversies after being arrested multiple times for assault in Hawaii, as well as recently keeping an 18-year-old girl captive as the two fled local U.S. law enforcement.

Nonetheless, with Miller being virtually dropped from every major studio and upcoming project, WarnerMedia has made it clear that Miller’s Barry Allen is still the main Flash of their DCEU, prepping for the arrival of the solo The Flash (2023) movie.

In the official trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, fans see the back and side of Ezra Miller’s superhero for a split second, with DC re-using clips from Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) to show off the character as Shazam (Zachary Levi) shares his fears of being a hero in a world with Aquaman, the Flash, and Batman.

To make matters even more confusing, the trailer showcased Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader, a character that is no longer relevant in the DCEU with the departure of Zack Snyder.

Nonetheless, DC appears to be building the momentum for the upcoming Flash film, which features Miller and Affleck’s respective characters.

With rumors of Grant Gustin taking the reigns of the Flash from Ezra Miller, only time will tell what’s next for this beloved superhero.

While the current DCEU consists of Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman (Ben Affleck), Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), there’s an endless amount of opportunities for new characters to appear with the Multiverse, including Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie!

Shazam: Fury of the Gods hits theaters exclusively on December 21, 2022.

