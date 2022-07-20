Henry Cavill Back as ‘Superman,’ Reportedly Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con

Henry Cavill is finally returning as DC’s Superman and is potentially making an appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, according to some significant reports.

There’s reportedly buzz that “Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance to talk up more Superman” at SDCC.

Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman have been absent from the DCEU following the hostile departure of Zack Snyder, once the Kevin Feige of Warner Bros.’s DC Universe of films and more.

Nonetheless, the DCEU has fallen into disarray following the controversial happenings of The Flash (2023) star Ezra Miller and the mishandling of various characters/actors. Cavill’s Superman has appeared in more DC films than any other character. Still, Henry Cavill has only played the superhero three times (Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), leaving all other cameos to body doubles (Peacemaker, Shazam!).

While WarnerMedia has not officially stated that Henry Cavill will appear at the San Diego Comic-Con, a landmark number of reports from credible sources, including Deadline, are making some heavy suggestions that the Enola Holmes (2020) star is coming back as Superman this weekend.

I’m telling you right now, if Henry Cavill walks out on stage and announces a new Superman movie that will be the announcement of the weekend for me.

Henry Cavill back as Superman, maybe? Hard to believe but… hope. Also, hope that it’s worthwhile, following the excellent Man of Steel.

Bring him back

I’ve waited 6 years, I have no hope left anymore, but if it comes to fruition now, God bless everyone.

The number of positive responses to these reports is game-changing. It’s evident that every DC fan requires a creative revival and overhaul, and Henry Cavill is the man to do so.

Dwayne Johnson and the Warner Bros theatrical session will serve as Marvel’s opening act earlier in the day, with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods getting their much-deserved closeups on the Hall H stage. There’s also buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance to talk up more Superman.

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Zack Snyder’s proposed Justice League II and Justice League III, as well as the connection of the DCEU with Wonder Woman 3, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), The Flash, Black Adam (2022), and Shazan: Fury of the Gods (2023), the confirmation of Henry Cavill finally reprising his role of Superman after six years for a Man of Steel II and even Man of Steel III, would elevate WarnerMedia’s Hollywood take on superheroes to a whole new level, potentially giving Marvel Studios a run for their money!

While the current DCEU consists of Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman (Ben Affleck), Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), there’s an endless amount of opportunities for new characters to appear with the Multiverse, including Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie!

More about Henry Cavill

The future is bright for Cavill, one of the biggest names and leading men in Hollywood. With The Witcher season three on the way, Henry Cavill’s name has been tossed into the list of potential successors of James Bond, taking over the franchise from leading man Daniel Craig.

Henry Cavill is set to appear in the upcoming spy-thriller ARGYLLE (2022) from Kingsman (2014) director Matthew Vaughn for Apple TV+. On top of that, Netflix recently reported that Cavill would reprise his role of Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) in Enola Holmes 2 (2022) later this year!

