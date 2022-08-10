“Safety Concerns” Force Authorities To Pursue Family Last Seen On Ezra Miller’s Propert

Ezra Miller faces a new scandal as the actor’s residence in Vermont might be investigated shortly.

A few weeks ago, fans learned that Miller was housing a family at their Vermont house. The mother left her husband and Miller “helped” provide a “sanctuary” for her and her children. The father disagrees as he believes his children have been taken and doesn’t know if he will see them again.

Child Protection services were called and reportedly investigated the situation and claimed there was no problem back in June. Drone footage of the property showed that firearms could be seen in broad daylight on the property and witnesses claim that the kids played with toys next to the guns. One infant reportedly was chewing on a bullet at one point.

Now, things have changed as Child Protection Services have issued an emergency care order so that the children could be taken to a safer location. Miller claimed that the children and the mother were no longer in their care, but the family was last seen on their property:

Authorities are trying to locate a mother and her 3 children who had been living at Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm. They are trying to serve the mother an emergency care order demanding the children’s removal from her care over safety concerns. (Source: https://rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/ezra-miller-vermont-child-services-department-1392572/…)

With Miller hiding from authorities and facing a lot of legal trouble, it’s a surprise that The Flash (2023) is still set to release in theaters next summer. With just under one year until the movie is released, Miller might eventually convince Warner Bros. to cancel the movie, but for the moment, the movie is considered to be one of DC’s better movies releasing soon.

Miller won’t be returning to play Flash in future projects meaning that fans will have to wonder who will eventually replace the actor as the next Flash. It’s possible that DC might let another character take the mantle such as Wally West or even use the Multiverse to justify recasting the super hero.

For the moment, it’s unclear what will happen to Miller’s property and what will happen to the actor as they were just charged with a felony yesterday meaning that the actor might be arrested very soon.

