Warner Bros. Likely to Cancel ‘Superman’ Spin-Off, Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ Still On

The DC Universe within Warner Bros. Discovery is on fire after news of Batgirl, a completed film, being canceled and shelved for a tax write-off. Now, a Superman spinoff DC movie is likely to see the light of day.

Supergirl is undoubtedly getting the boot after Batgirl, a $90 feature film in which Warner Bros. lost faith, was deleted from the superhero release schedule and vaulted within Warner Media.

Saving only a reported $15-20 million, Warner Bros. is looking to cut costs across all of its services and platforms, including the mass layoff of up to 70% of its creative development staff at HBO Max.

Though HBO Max and the DCEU have recently had a rebound amongst fans with new content, the world of Batman and Clark Kent is going dark again:

The ‘SUPERGIRL’ movie is unlikely to move forward.

While Warner Bros. Discovery is yet to give an update on Supergirl, actress Sasha Calle’s time to shine as Kara Zor-El is likely to be snuffed out before principal photography even begins.

Nonetheless, Warner Bros. still has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) with Ben Affleck’s Batman, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (2022), and The Flash (2023) still on the table, with Black Adam (2022) releasing this fall.

With Ezra Miller’s tumultuous time in the spotlight of social media and pop culture, Warner Bros. reportedly has no plans to delay or cancel Miller’s solo superhero movie.

However, new projects featuring fresh faces are getting shelved or axed by the Hollywood powerhouse left and right, leaving fans confused and disappointed:

ANOTHER LATINO LED FILM CANNED? STAY WITH ME SASHA!

ANOTHER LATINO LED FILM CANNED? STAY WITH ME SASHA! pic.twitter.com/IWJaRhdEyD — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) August 4, 2022

Another fan writes:

like i wouldn’t be too mad about this one cause it could be cool to see her in man of steel 2 but that’s not happening either WBD can’t do anything right can they

like i wouldn’t be too mad about this one cause it could be cool to see her in man of steel 2 but that’s not happening either WBD can’t do anything right can they — Craig (@CS11__) August 4, 2022

One fan shares:

Batgirl would have made 350-400 million minimum with proper marketing. This doesn’t make any sense.

Batgirl would have made 350-400 million minimum with proper marketing. This doesn’t make any sense. — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 4, 2022

With the future of the DC Universe unknown, it’s clear that a massive creative overhaul is taking place at Warner Bros. following their landmark merger with Discovery.

How Supergirl would tie into the world of Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill’s respective Superman was unclear, but fans hoped that Man of Steel II could introduce the cousin of Kal-El rather than a solo film. Now, both are undoubtely off the table.

Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, Ivory Aquino, and Michael Keaton.

More About DC Universe

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Zack Snyder’s proposed Justice League II and Justice League III, as well as the connection of the DCEU with Wonder Woman 3, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), The Flash, Black Adam (2022), and Shazan: Fury of the Gods (2023), the confirmation of Henry Cavill finally reprising his role of Superman after six years for a Man of Steel II and even Man of Steel III, would elevate WarnerMedia’s Hollywood take on superheroes to a whole new level, potentially giving Marvel Studios a run for their money!

While the current DCEU consists of Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman (Ben Affleck), Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), there’s an endless amount of opportunities for new characters to appear with the Multiverse, including Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie!

Do you think Warner Bros. should cancel more movies or revamp its direction? Comment below!