Ezra Miller Cancels Press for ‘The Flash’, DC Could Be Replacing Them

The general case for most movie stars and the movies they are in is they go on massive world tours with interviews, photo ops, and all manner of appearances to drive forward the excitement of the film they are promoting. However, it has been revealed that Ezra Miller will be forgoing press for The Flash, instead only appearing at the world premiere for photo ops.

It might seem incredibly odd that Miller would not want to engage in interviews and press appearances, as he is the star of the upcoming DC venture, but considering the trouble the actor has been involved in the past couple of years— it makes sense for them to want to remain low profile.

The sordid actor had been arrested a few times throughout a couple of years for those who had not kept up with the Ezra Miller drama. They were formally charged with felony burglary for breaking into a couple’s home in Hawaii and stealing alcohol from the house. However, Miller’s troubles go far beyond that.

Miller has also been accused of grooming a young indigenous woman named Takota Iron Eyes. The pair began their relationship when she was a teenager, and Miller was already in his 20s. Iron Eyes’ parents accused the actor of introducing their daughter to drugs, alcohol, and grooming. To make matters worse, Miller was also housing a mother and her three children on a farm that reportedly had massive amounts of guns and ammunition lying around.

All this behavior led to Warner Bros. Discovery giving Miller an ultimatum. Either seek help for the mentioned behavior or lose The Flash completely. Miller complied and made a public apology. However, the apology might not be enough to save the actor from being cut, despite what director Andy Muschietti has said about Miller’s talent.

Ezra Miller Not Appearing in Press Could Seal Their Fate

Ezra Miller has stated that their lack of appearances for press interviews and the like is to keep the focus on The Flash and not on them. According to a source close to Miller, “Ezra wants the movie to open and the conversation to be about the movie and not about Ezra. They are focused on their mental health and don’t want it to be transactional.”

While this is a highly self-aware and mature thing to do, it just might not be enough. There has been plenty of praise for the movie, even from current DCU head James Gunn. Gunn has stated The Flash is “one of the best superhero movies I have ever seen.”

However, Gunn has also stated that he was unsure what to do with Miller. He was asked about the controversies that Miller presented back in April.

According to Gunn. “We’re just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we’ll see how things go, so, you know…”

From outside perspectives, including our own, DC might cut the actor completely after The Flash. Regardless of Ezra Miller apologizing and getting help, many people are likely very upset with them about what has transpired over the last two years—which makes complete sense.

There are also the figures that have been proposed. Reports indicated that The Flash could reach somewhere in the $140 million range during its opening weekend. However, further information from The Hollywood Reporter state that the number might be closer to $70 million. Though getting $70 million is nothing to scoff at, it could point to Ezra Miller being the chief reason people do not see this movie.

The cancelation of all press interviews and appearances might appear to be Miller’s doing. Still, it could also be Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to effectively replace Miller by phasing them out completely, which would make sense.

