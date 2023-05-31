‘The Flash’ Producer Reveals the Movie Would Never Be Canceled, Despite Ezra Miller’s Behavior

There is a lot of buzz about The Flash, and there has been since the film’s star was surrounded by drama and arrests that have plagued the DC film for the better part of two years. However, despite all the drama and negative publicity surrounding Miller, producer Barbara Muchietti revealed the film was never in danger of being shelved.

For those who have not kept up to date on Ezra Miller, they were running into many situations with the law, some more extreme than others. Miller was arrested in Hawaii for breaking into a random couple’s home and stealing alcohol from their bar. This was the only instance that saw Miller charged with a crime.

Miller being accused of grooming a young indigenous woman named Tokota Iron Eyes is much more severe and upsetting. Miller and this woman allegedly began an online relationship when she was underage. Based on reports, Iron Eyes’ parents publicly accused Miller of grooming their daughter when he flew her to the studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed in 2017. At the time, Iron Eyes was 14, and Miller was 25. Her parents also stated that Miller introduced their daughter to alcohol, marijuana, and LSD.

The bizarre behavior and arrests did not stop there, as Miller was then accused of child endangerment when they were taking care of a mother and her three children on a ranch. The ranch allegedly was stockpiled with guns and ammunition readily accessible to the children. One report even indicated a baby stuck a bullet in their mouth.

This wildly inappropriate and dangerous behavior led to many reports that Warner Bros. Discovery was close to completely canceling the movie. It got so bad that they demanded Miller give a statement and seek help for their behavior. Miller complied with all the demands, apologized, and seemingly made it up to everyone involved with the film.

Still, at the time, WBD was under new leadership with CEO David Zaslav, who had no issues with canceling Batgirl out of nowhere. The same fate was proposed by many outlets, which would have allowed DC to go in a different direction by recasting Miller as The Flash. Despite these reports making sense, Muchietti stated that was never the case.

‘The Flash’ Was Never Going to Be Canceled

Ezra Miller may have dodged a proverbial bullet, considering they were so willing to seek the help that was demanded of them. The Flash could have and rightfully should have been canceled. Still, the option of cancelation was never on the table.

When Barbara Muchietti was asked about how close The Flash was to getting canceled, especially with Zaslav willing to do so with Batgirl, she responded with:

“Not at all. No. That was never real.”

It is odd and disconcerting that Warner Bros. Discovery appears never to have had conversations about Ezra Miller being let go. Most celebrities are immediately canceled if they exhibit any sort of behavior as terrible as Miller’s has been. Still, despite all their arrests, The Flash is being praised by practically everyone. Everyone says the film is fantastic, from DCU CEO James Gunn to legendary horror writer Stephen King.

It could be that DC understands the value of allowing people second chances, or they think the film is good enough that people will just forgive Miller’s transgressions. What might also be more important is everyone else in the movie being highlighted over Miller.

That could be the case, but the projections for The Flash opening weekend have been cut in half. Despite his public apology, people might not be so willing to allow Miller to have a clean slate. Whatever happens, the world will see the film speed into theaters on June 16.

Are you willing to ignore Ezra Miller’s behavior and see The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!