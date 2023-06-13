Ezra Miller Speaks Out For The First Time at ‘The Flash’ Red Carpet

Warner Bros. simply cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to the press surrounding their movies. There were no interviews allowed at the Red Carpet premiere of the now-infamous DC film The Flash, thanks to the presence of controversial actor Ezra Miller.

Miller, who plays Barry Allen (AKA The Flash himself) in the film, has not appeared in public in quite some time, following a string of behavior from the star that ranged from mildly unhinged to downright criminal. Miller has been charged with disorderly conduct, and had restraining orders issued against them.

The no-interviews thing is something Warner Bros. has had to do before: Once, when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released, due to the extensive controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s transphobic behavior, Johnny Depp’s casting, and Ezra Miller’s presence in that film.

(They also did it for Joker, though that had more to do with a controversy concerned about repeats of the Dark Knight Rises shooting in Aurora Colorado in 2012.)

What Did Ezra Miller Do?

In 2022 it was alleged that Ezra Miller harassed a couple singing karaoke in Hawai’i. Later, another couple issued a restraining order against Miller after they entered their hotel room and threatened them; on a separate occasion, the actor threw a chair at a private residence, hitting a woman in the head.

These two incidents happened nearly on top of each other; a short while later, Miller was also arrested for burglary in Vermont, and they were also at one point caught on video apparently choking a woman in Iceland.

There was also an issue where Miller was accused of grooming and kidnapping teenager Takota Iron Eyes, whose parents were concerned that they could not reach their daughter as Miller hopped from location to location in an apparent effort to avoid being served a restraining order.

In 2023, they plead guilty to unlawful trespassing. At that time, Miller’s representatives released a statement from them to the press:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental-health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Since then, Miller has not been seen or heard from in public, and the controversy surrounding The Flash settled from a roar into a quiet, wondering buzz.

Ezra Miller Finally Breaks Silence at ‘The Flash’ Red Carpet

While there were not any interviews allowed at the Red Carpet premiere of The Flash, there was an opportunity for Ezra Miller to briefly address the press about the film before it started.

Due to Miller’s plummeting reputation and his unavoidable presence in the film, many were worried that The Flash would never premiere – especially because, when all of this started, the news had just come out that Batgirl had been entirely erased from existence, despite being unreleased and fully finished.

Director Andy Muschietti seemed especially relieved, especially given the context of how long The Flash even took to get off the ground:

“We thought this would never happen because it was a real marathon.”

The Flash has been in development since 2014, and nothing about the story would stick for years: Multiple screenwriters and directors were brought in, all to be scrapped, only for DC and Warner Bros. to finally settle on Muschietti’s vision about four years ago.

It was to Muschietti that Ezra Miller addressed his first public comments since his arrests and subsequent mental health treatment, praising the director for his work on the film:

“I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Miller made no other comments before going to watch the premiere, which did extraordinarily well with audiences, earning a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes to compete with the 72% critic score.

If you want to judge for yourself, you can see The Flash in theaters this weekend: It premieres everywhere on June 15.

